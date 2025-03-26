This year, with Eid falling on March 31, fans are expecting the superstar to continue this heartwarming tradition. However, recent reports suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan is relocating to a luxurious apartment on Pali Hill have cast a shadow of uncertainty.

As the festive occasion of Eid approaches, fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly anticipating a rare glimpse of their star outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat. For years, it has been a cherished ritual for Shah Rukh Khan to emerge on the balcony of Mannat to greet and interact with his devoted fans, who gather in large numbers outside his home on special occasions like Eid.

This year, with Eid falling on March 31, fans are expecting the superstar to continue this heartwarming tradition. However, recent reports suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan is relocating to a luxurious apartment on Pali Hill have cast a shadow of uncertainty over whether he will indeed be celebrating Eid at Mannat. Fans are now left wondering if they will still get to see their favourite star waving at them from the familiar balcony of Mannat or if this year's Eid celebrations will mark a new beginning at his alleged new residence.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and his family are preparing for a temporary relocation to a luxurious residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai, as their iconic sea-facing heritage home, Mannat, undergoes extensive renovation. The renovation project, expected to last around two years, will include the addition of two new floors to the Mannat annexe. Once the renovation is complete, the family will return to their newly refurbished and expanded Mannat residence.



According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has entered into a lease and license agreement with film producer Vashu Bhagnani's children, actor Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, for four floors in the luxury residential complex Puja Casa. The monthly rent for the property is reportedly Rs 24 lakh.

Renovation work at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic residence, Mannat, is reportedly slated to commence in May, involving an extension of the bungalow. While fans eagerly anticipate his annual greeting, it remains uncertain whether SRK will make an appearance this year. The renovation timeline may necessitate his absence, as Mannat will be closed for renovations. However, if the renovation commences later than expected, SRK might still make a brief appearance, fulfilling his fans' annual expectation. As the excitement builds up, one thing is certain that Shah Rukh Khan's fans will be eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him, regardless of the location, and will undoubtedly make this Eid a special and memorable one for their beloved star.