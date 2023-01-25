Will Rick and Morty Season 7 be delayed amid Justin Roiland controversy? Know what Adult Swim said

Justin Roiland has been removed from the show Rick and Morty

Some major changes can be expected in the upcoming season of the superhit animated show Rick and Morty, with its distributor Adult Swim cutting off all professional ties with the co-creator of the show Justin Roiland in the midst of a controversy.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland landed on the wrong side of the law after he was charged with felony domestic abuse in Orange County. While Roiland has denied all the allegations against him, Adult Swim has decided to sever all ties with him.

This means that Justin Roiland will not be a part of the team which creates and releases Rick and Morty season 7, which is anxiously being awaited by fans across the globe after the cliffhanger ending to season 6, which was released in 2022 on Netflix.

Justin Roiland co-created and produced the adult animated comedy show Rick and Morty for six smash hit seasons but has been let go from the team which is responsible for the massive episode order for the show.

According to media reports, Roiland has been removed from the team in the middle of the massive 70-episode order for the show Rick and Morty. It has been reported that the 70-episode order is not even halfway done by Adult Swim yet.

Will Rick and Morty season 7 be delayed?

In the midst of the sacking of co-creator Justin Roiland from the Rick and Morty team, it is likely that the animation and production process of the show will be delayed by a few months. Meanwhile, Adult Swim has also issued a statement regarding the recent developments.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew is hard at work on Season 7,” the company says. This means that Season 7 is already in the works, but might hit a snag when it comes to timely release.

Justin Roiland voiced both the main characters on the show – Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith – and it is expected that both the parts will be recast, with the signature voices of the two set to be changed.

