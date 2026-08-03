FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd, India, partners with Finland’s Arciplug Oy to Bring First-in-India, 100% factory- made Modular Plug Flow Compressed Biogas Technology

Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd, India, partners with Finland’s Arciplug Oy

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles Semi-Final

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade

Amid divorce buzz, Gaurav Khanna suffers 'most painful' experience, suffers burns due to..., admits 'still have these marks'

Amid divorce buzz, Gaurav suffers 'most painful' experience, suffers burns

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Will people accept me?’ Pranit More gets emotional on comeback show after Rs 370 Biryani row | Watch

Comedian Pranit More got emotional in his first show after the Rs 370 biryani controversy, thanking the audience for accepting him and saying comedy brings him joy, not fame.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 10:55 AM IST

‘Will people accept me?’ Pranit More gets emotional on comeback show after Rs 370 Biryani row | Watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Comedian Pranit More returned to the stage for the first time since the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy and got emotional. Performing in Georgia on June 14, 2026, he thanked the audience for standing by him and admitted he feared they wouldn’t accept him after the backlash.

'Kya ye log mujhe accept karenge?'

A leaked clip from the show has now gone viral. Only a few days after the argument erupted online, Pranit can be seen in the video choking as he speaks to the audience. 'Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi. So, thanks a lot,' he said.

He talked about why he does comedy. 'Itni saari cheezein ho gayin. Dekho, maine standup chalu hi isliye nahi kiya tha ki paise aayenge ya famous hone ke liye. Main jo job karta tha uske baad main standup mein aaya kyunki isse mujhe khushi milti hai. Aur humesha point ye tha ki baaki logo ko bhi khushi mile. Aur ye jab nahi hota to thoda bura to lagta hai.'

'Meri mummy ne mujhe ek hi cheez boli ki 'Tune galti ki aur sorry bol diya. Tere behaviour se dikh jaega'. Main bola 'Agar unhe nahi pasand aaya to'. Mummy ne bola, 'Galti to sabhi karte hain. Tum me se aisa koi jisne kabhi galti nahi ki hai. To fir main ye nahin karunga bhai,' he said, recalling his mother's advice. 'So thanks a lot mujhe fir se chance dene ke liye,' he expressed himself with an emotional note. Bohot show kiye hain maine. Ye show aur tum log mujhe humesha yaad rahoge.

Also read: Batwara 1947: Netizens confuse Kanikka Kapur with Kiara Advani in new poster of Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's film

What was the Rs 370 biryani row?

A video from Pranit's crowd-work show went viral in June 2026, sparking the issue. One audience member remarked that he was entitled to physical contact because he had spent ₹370 on chicken biryani during a date. Online, the remarks caused a great deal of indignation, with many people criticising Pranit for failing to address the sexist remark on stage. Before he returned with this show, the outcry resulted in weeks of trolling, memes and debates.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd, India, partners with Finland’s Arciplug Oy to Bring First-in-India, 100% factory- made Modular Plug Flow Compressed Biogas Technology
Infistar Renewables Pvt Ltd, India, partners with Finland’s Arciplug Oy
Brij Bhushan Acquitted in Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: What were allegations, Vinesh Phogat's protest, and what happened
Brij Bhushan Acquitted in Women Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case: Explained
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles Semi-Final
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade
Amid divorce buzz, Gaurav Khanna suffers 'most painful' experience, suffers burns due to..., admits 'still have these marks'
Amid divorce buzz, Gaurav suffers 'most painful' experience, suffers burns
‘Will people accept me?’ Pranit More gets emotional on comeback show after Rs 370 Biryani row | Watch
‘Will people accept me?’ Pranit More gets emotional on comeback show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement