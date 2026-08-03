‘Will people accept me?’ Pranit More gets emotional on comeback show after Rs 370 Biryani row | Watch

Comedian Pranit More got emotional in his first show after the Rs 370 biryani controversy, thanking the audience for accepting him and saying comedy brings him joy, not fame.

Comedian Pranit More returned to the stage for the first time since the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy and got emotional. Performing in Georgia on June 14, 2026, he thanked the audience for standing by him and admitted he feared they wouldn’t accept him after the backlash.

'Kya ye log mujhe accept karenge?'

A leaked clip from the show has now gone viral. Only a few days after the argument erupted online, Pranit can be seen in the video choking as he speaks to the audience. 'Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi. So, thanks a lot,' he said.

He talked about why he does comedy. 'Itni saari cheezein ho gayin. Dekho, maine standup chalu hi isliye nahi kiya tha ki paise aayenge ya famous hone ke liye. Main jo job karta tha uske baad main standup mein aaya kyunki isse mujhe khushi milti hai. Aur humesha point ye tha ki baaki logo ko bhi khushi mile. Aur ye jab nahi hota to thoda bura to lagta hai.'

'Meri mummy ne mujhe ek hi cheez boli ki 'Tune galti ki aur sorry bol diya. Tere behaviour se dikh jaega'. Main bola 'Agar unhe nahi pasand aaya to'. Mummy ne bola, 'Galti to sabhi karte hain. Tum me se aisa koi jisne kabhi galti nahi ki hai. To fir main ye nahin karunga bhai,' he said, recalling his mother's advice. 'So thanks a lot mujhe fir se chance dene ke liye,' he expressed himself with an emotional note. Bohot show kiye hain maine. Ye show aur tum log mujhe humesha yaad rahoge.

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What was the Rs 370 biryani row?

A video from Pranit's crowd-work show went viral in June 2026, sparking the issue. One audience member remarked that he was entitled to physical contact because he had spent ₹370 on chicken biryani during a date. Online, the remarks caused a great deal of indignation, with many people criticising Pranit for failing to address the sexist remark on stage. Before he returned with this show, the outcry resulted in weeks of trolling, memes and debates.