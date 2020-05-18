Will 'Never Have I Ever' actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan play Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan became an instant household name with her stint as Devi on Netflix original series Never Have I Ever. With this show, she made her acting debut and people are lauding her for her performance as the first generation Indian origin American. However, she lives in Canada and was zeroed down by the makers after auditioning about 1500 girls. Now that she is enjoying all the fame, her fans want her to play the titular role of Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan.

When asked about the same, Maitreyi told ET Online, "If there was a Tamil superhero, I wouldn't want to see a Pakistani girl playing (her). I would say, 'Really? You couldn’t find anybody who was Tamil?' So why would I want to do that to the Pakistani community? That wouldn’t be fair."

She added, "Trust me, I'd love to be a superhero. I love Marvel so much. I could be the daughter of Deadpool or his apprentice or something. Maybe Deadpool adopts a South Asian girl. It would make sense, Ryan Reynolds and I would both make the Canadian jokes."

Earlier during an interaction with NPR, when Maitreyi was asked about working with the creator of Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kaling, she said, "She helped me find my character for Devi. And she honestly helped the rest of the cast as well, too. She's very hands-on in helping us all come into our own and being able to let us play and find our voices on set, which is amazing because, you know, here's my first experience on a film set, but I never once felt like I couldn't ask a question."