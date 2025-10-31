'Will never forget your kindness...': John Cena shares heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan

Cena earlier said he was 'surprised and starstruck' after meeting the Bollywood actor, who has a huge fan following across the world.

Hollywood superstar and WWE legend John Cena surprised fans by sharing a touching message dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, in which he expressed his admiration for the Bollywood icon. The message came after Shah Rukh praised Seena during an AskSRK session on X.

In her message, Cena wrote, "I will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for constantly inspiring me and your fans around the world!"

The sentimental note has moved Shahrukh's fans, with many recalling the mutual respect the two stars have shared over the years.

Cena reacted to Shahrukh's post in which he shared his thoughts on meeting the WWE legend at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Shah Rukh wrote, "He is a rock star. Very humble and kind."

Cena earlier said he was 'surprised and starstruck' after meeting the Bollywood actor, who has a huge fan following across the world. "It was a really emotional moment when you were able to shake hands with someone who touches your life so deeply and tell them what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more sympathetic, kind and sharing. It was really amazing. It was amazing. I was amazed and starstruck. It was fantastic," Cena told ANI while in Mumbai for the celebrations.

During the conversation, Cena talked about how Shah Rukh influenced her life and inspired her to work hard through his TED talk.

