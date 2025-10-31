'Will never forget your kindness...': John Cena shares heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...

Who was Tejpal Singh? 25-year-old Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

BJP MP Ravi Kishan files complaint after receiving death threats, abusive phone calls, caller gives BIG warning

JD Vance fires back at allegations of being ‘insensitive’ towards wife Usha’s religion, says, ‘My wife is the most...’

Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy intensifies, BCCI issues two-day deadline to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of India-US 10-year defence deal

Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old 'remember the name' prediction for Jemimah Rodrigues goes viral after Women's World Cup semifinal heroics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'

EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'

Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Will never forget your kindness...': John Cena shares heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan

Cena earlier said he was 'surprised and starstruck' after meeting the Bollywood actor, who has a huge fan following across the world.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:55 PM IST

'Will never forget your kindness...': John Cena shares heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Hollywood superstar and WWE legend John Cena surprised fans by sharing a touching message dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, in which he expressed his admiration for the Bollywood icon. The message came after Shah Rukh praised Seena during an AskSRK session on X.

In her message, Cena wrote, "I will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for constantly inspiring me and your fans around the world!"

 

 

The sentimental note has moved Shahrukh's fans, with many recalling the mutual respect the two stars have shared over the years.

Cena reacted to Shahrukh's post in which he shared his thoughts on meeting the WWE legend at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Shah Rukh wrote, "He is a rock star. Very humble and kind."

cena2

Cena earlier said he was 'surprised and starstruck' after meeting the Bollywood actor, who has a huge fan following across the world. "It was a really emotional moment when you were able to shake hands with someone who touches your life so deeply and tell them what they did. He was amazing. He couldn't have been more sympathetic, kind and sharing. It was really amazing. It was amazing. I was amazed and starstruck. It was fantastic," Cena told ANI while in Mumbai for the celebrations.

During the conversation, Cena talked about how Shah Rukh influenced her life and inspired her to work hard through his TED talk.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan praises grandson Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis trailer, says ‘he won't follow...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Piyush Goyal gives BIG update on India's trade deals with US, EU: 'We are at...'
Piyush Goyal gives BIG update on trade deals with US, EU: 'We are...'
'Unacceptable': United Nations urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
UN urges US to stop airstrikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to continuing...'
EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on India-UK ties: 'Look forward to...'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally and happily engaged'
Allu Sirish, Nayanika get engaged, share pictures from ceremony: 'I’m finally an
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE