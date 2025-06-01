Recently, Aamir Khan hinted that the film might be his last since he believes that nothing would remain to be explored after attempting Mahabharata.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is an official remake of the Spanish film ‘Campeones’ (2018). In the film, Aamir plays the hot-headed basketball coach for a team of individuals with intellectual disabilities. The trailer has been released, and fans are excited about the film which is set to release in June. Though Aamir has always been passionate about his projects, he has been planning to make an epic Mahabharata for a long time. Recently, while talking about his dream project, he hinted that the film might be his last since he believes that nothing would remain to explore after attempting Mahabharata.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir was asked what he wanted his last film to be. To this, the actor mentioned Mahabharata, and said, “It’s layered, it has emotion, it has scale, everything you find in the world, you will find in Mahabharat.” He expressed his deep passion connected to epic tales, revealing how it holds every kind of story and feeling. Further, Aamir hinted that Mahabharat could be his last film. “Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that,” he added.

Aamir also shared how he wants to die, saying, “I hope that I die with my shoes on, but since you are asking, this is the one thing I can think of. Perhaps after this, I will feel that I don’t need to do anything else,” he said.

Earlier, Aamir had divulged details on Mahabharat in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ where he termed it as his ‘biggest ambition’. He said that Mahabharat’s writing would take years, and when asked if he will act in it, he said casting will be based on calibre and who fits best to what characters, so it would be best actors for the right roles. Asked if he would direct the film himself, he stated that the film’s scale and story require more than one director. He assured that the story will be in parts, and made across several films.