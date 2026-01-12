FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

United Alliances proclaimed the complete virtual assistance solutions to transform the global business processes

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Iran Unrest Explained: Can deposed Shah’s son capitalise on mass protests? Can US help him return to power?

Will Jana Nayagan to pe postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film move Supreme Court over...

TCS Q3 Results: Ratan Tata's company's net profit falls 14% to Rs 10657 crore; check details

Who is Rikshit Chauhan? Merchant Navy officer from Himachal detained after US seizes Russian oil tanker

Union Budget 2026: Who all are in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget team this year? Know here

What is Grok’s controversial feature? Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan height edit trend on Elon Musk’s X sparks debate

Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh film outperforms Prabhas' The Raja Saab, mints this amount on sixth Sunday

Major blow to Team India as star all-rounder ruled out of New Zealand ODI series after Vadodara match: Check his replacement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
United Alliances proclaimed the complete virtual assistance solutions to transform the global business processes

United Alliances: Redefining Global Business Through Virtual Assistance

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!

Iran Unrest Explained: Can deposed Shah’s son capitalise on mass protests? Can US help him return to power?

Iran Unrest Explained: Can deposed Shah’s son capitalise on mass protests?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Will Jana Nayagan to pe postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film move Supreme Court over...

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been delayed after a Madras High Court stay blocked its CBFC certificate, prompting the makers to approach the Supreme Court as fans await a final decision.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

Will Jana Nayagan to pe postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film move Supreme Court over...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The makers of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring popular actor Vijay, have moved the Supreme Court of India after the movie faced legal trouble over its censor certificate. The film was originally meant to hit the theaters in the course of Pongal festival, but now it has been delayed owing to the order issued by the court.

Why the Film’s release was stopped:

The Madras High Court, through a single judge earlier, ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give the film a censor certificate. This was meant for the movie to be released without any delay. But a division bench of the Madras High Court stayed the order on the same day. Due to the stay, the certificate has not yet been issued by the CBFC.

CBFC certification issue:

As per the reports, the examining body of the CBFC had pointed out that Jana Nayagan would get a U/A certification. But later on, the movie was again referred to a revising committee, which led to an unexpected delay. This upset the producers of the film, who considered the whole process to be unfair and unclear.

Producers seek the Supreme Court’s help:

The producers made a decision to go to the Supreme Court after the High Court’s stay order. They are asking the top court to lift the stay and order the CBFC to grant the censor certificate so the film can be released shortly. The next hearing in the matter is anticipated for the end of this month.

Also read: Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Fans await Vijay’s Film:

The postponement has let down Vijayan's devotees, who were anxiously looking forward to the film Jan Nayakan. The reason for the film being so crucial is the common belief that it would be Vijay's last movie prior to his whole commitment to politics. That is why the film is given such a high level of anticipation. The release of Jana Nayagan in cinemas still hangs in the balance, pending the Supreme Court's verdict. The movie industry, as well as the fans, are now looking for a fast decision with the hope that the film will be presented to viewers without any more hold-ups.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
United Alliances proclaimed the complete virtual assistance solutions to transform the global business processes
United Alliances: Redefining Global Business Through Virtual Assistance
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Iran Unrest Explained: Can deposed Shah’s son capitalise on mass protests? Can US help him return to power?
Iran Unrest Explained: Can deposed Shah’s son capitalise on mass protests?
Will Jana Nayagan to pe postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film move Supreme Court over...
Will Jana Nayagan to pe postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film
TCS Q3 Results: Ratan Tata's company's net profit falls 14% to Rs 10657 crore; check details
TCS Q3 Results: Ratan Tata's company's net profit falls 14% to Rs 10657 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement