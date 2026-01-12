Will Jana Nayagan to pe postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film move Supreme Court over...

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been delayed after a Madras High Court stay blocked its CBFC certificate, prompting the makers to approach the Supreme Court as fans await a final decision.

The makers of the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring popular actor Vijay, have moved the Supreme Court of India after the movie faced legal trouble over its censor certificate. The film was originally meant to hit the theaters in the course of Pongal festival, but now it has been delayed owing to the order issued by the court.

Why the Film’s release was stopped:

The Madras High Court, through a single judge earlier, ordered the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to give the film a censor certificate. This was meant for the movie to be released without any delay. But a division bench of the Madras High Court stayed the order on the same day. Due to the stay, the certificate has not yet been issued by the CBFC.

CBFC certification issue:

As per the reports, the examining body of the CBFC had pointed out that Jana Nayagan would get a U/A certification. But later on, the movie was again referred to a revising committee, which led to an unexpected delay. This upset the producers of the film, who considered the whole process to be unfair and unclear.

Producers seek the Supreme Court’s help:

The producers made a decision to go to the Supreme Court after the High Court’s stay order. They are asking the top court to lift the stay and order the CBFC to grant the censor certificate so the film can be released shortly. The next hearing in the matter is anticipated for the end of this month.

Fans await Vijay’s Film:

The postponement has let down Vijayan's devotees, who were anxiously looking forward to the film Jan Nayakan. The reason for the film being so crucial is the common belief that it would be Vijay's last movie prior to his whole commitment to politics. That is why the film is given such a high level of anticipation. The release of Jana Nayagan in cinemas still hangs in the balance, pending the Supreme Court's verdict. The movie industry, as well as the fans, are now looking for a fast decision with the hope that the film will be presented to viewers without any more hold-ups.