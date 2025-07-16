‘Will I get justice before I die?’: Actor Bala’s ex-wife shares shocking video from hospital bed, accuses him of assault

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka makes stunning overseas move, signs England legend for his franchise
ENTERTAINMENT
Bala married Elizabeth in 2021, but in 2024, he claimed their marriage was illegal and dismissed her as “sick.”
In a heartbreaking and alarming video shared in the early hours of Wednesday, Elizabeth Udayan, former wife of Malayalam actor Bala, accused the actor of cheating, physical abuse, and emotional torture. The video, posted from a hospital bed with a tube inserted in her nose, saw Elizabeth directly hold Bala responsible should anything happen to her.
"Will I Get Justice Before I Die?"
Sharing her trauma with raw honesty, Elizabeth wrote on Facebook, “Will I get justice before I die?” In the emotional video, she said, “They made threatening videos and called me a money-sucking parasite. They claimed we weren’t even married. But if I die now, that man and his family are the reason.” She added that she had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking help, but received no response. “I have spent all my money on legal fees. I feel filing this case was a mistake,” she said tearfully.
Abuse Allegations and Legal Battle
Elizabeth went on to allege that Bala and his family continued to harass her, despite court orders for both parties not to interfere in each other’s lives. “He still threatens me. I fought so hard for justice, but I am tired,” she said. She also claimed Bala had defamed her in the media and denied their marriage publicly after once acknowledging it.
A History of Marriages and Controversies
Bala married Elizabeth in 2021, but in 2024, he claimed their marriage was illegal and dismissed her as “sick.” Elizabeth, in turn, accused him of sexual assault, infidelity, and abuse. Later in October 2024, Bala married for the third time, to Kokila, reportedly a relative, saying, “This marriage fulfils a dream Kokila held since her youth.”
Previous Legal Trouble
This isn’t the actor’s first brush with controversy. In 2024, he was also arrested after his first wife, singer Amrutha Suresh, accused him of defamation and mental harassment. As of now, Bala has not responded to Elizabeth’s latest video or the serious allegations made against him.