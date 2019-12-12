'Will follow forever, just to see that smile': Soundarya, Aishwaryaa's heartfelt birthday wishes for 'Appa' Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his birthday today and the legendary actor has turned 70. Social media pages are flooded with birthday wishes for Rajini Sir since the clock struck 12 and it's continuing in doing so. Many of his colleagues from Indian cinema also wished him 'Happy Birthday' with beautiful and thoughtful messages. Amongst the sweetest wishes were of Rajinikanth's daughters Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush.

Soundarya took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos of Rajinikanth with a beautiful message stating, "Happy birthday my life, my father... My everything!!

While Aishwaryaa posted a photo in which she is seen Rajinikanth and wrote, "Will follow forever ... just to see that smile .. happy birthday Appa!"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth had only one release in 2019 - Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

He will next be seen in Darbar being helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film is of the action thriller genre and also has Nayanthara and Suneil Shetty in the lead roles. Darbar is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

At the recently held IFFI 2019, Rajinikanth was bestowed with Special Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. On receiving the award, the superstar had said, "I'm extremely happy to receive this prestigious Special Icon of Golden Jubilee award. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian government for honouring me with the award. I dedicate this award to all my directors, producers and all the technicians who have worked in my films. And above all, my fans and Tamil people who have supported me. Thank you, Jai Hind."