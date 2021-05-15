'Will be here 90 more years': Arjun Kapoor on completing nine years in the film industry

Actor Arjun Kapoor has completed nine years in the film industry this month and he has surely carved a space for himself. The actor has has called himself a commercially successful actor who knows his worth.

In an interaction with Zoom TV, the actor said he has been in the Hindi Film industry for nine years now and will be here for 90 more.

"Today it's my ninth year, today is nine years since Ishaqzaade. I've been here nine years and I'll be here 90 more years and that's pretty much what I know whether it's being in front of the camera or behind it. I'm far better than most people on social media will give me credit for because I'm an easy target. I live with certain regard and respect and I don't indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk myself up.”

The ‘2 states’ actor also said he knows his worth, and someone saying bad things about him doesn’t change what he feels about himself.

"I'm a commercially successful actor for the most part of my career...I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I'm entering a film. I know my value...but I'll always know my worth and no hit or flop or somebody saying two good things or two bad things will change what I feel for myself and you need to hold on to that in this profession that's why you can survive and I know I'll survive.”

Arjun Kapoor had recently shared an emotional post on Instagram, remembering his mother on Mother’s day. He wrote, “Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it.... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back…”

The actor will be next seen in Kaashvie Nair’s ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ which also stars Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The movie, slated to release on May 18, is a story of a devoted grandson who goes on a journey to fulfill his ailing grandmother's last wish. Arjun also has 'Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Bhoot Police’ in the pipeline.