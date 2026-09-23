Will Anup Soni return to host Crime Patrol? Actor reveals as Ajay Devgn hosts new season

Anup Soni hints at returning to Crime Patrol in a future season, while Ajay Devgn now hosts the show reportedly for Rs 6 crore per episode.

Anup Soni, who became a familiar face as the host of Crime Patrol for eight years, has hinted at a possible comeback. With Ajay Devgn now hosting the new season, fans have been asking if Anup Soni will return. The actor has now responded, saying he may be back in a future season.

Will Anup Soni return to Crime Patrol?

Speaking to Variety India, Anup Soni addressed questions about his comeback. He said, "There are many seasons of Crime Patrol. I’m sure there will be a season when I’ll return." He did not clarify whether he would participate in the current season, which is hosted by Ajay Devgn.

Fans are wondering whether the original host will return in the near future after hearing his remarks. Anup Soni left Crime Patrol in 2018 after hosting it for eight years. He had stated in an April 2018 interview with SpotboyE that he wanted to concentrate on his acting career. He said his schedule for Crime Patrol left him with little time for other projects. "The actor inside me was restless and I wanted to focus more on acting," he had said, calling it a selfish decision as an actor.

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Anup Soni on his upcoming projects

The actor discussed his two upcoming projects, Shaque and The Vvaan, which are set to release on the same day, showcasing him in distinctly different looks and characters. "My look in both these projects is very different. They are completely different characters. It is very exciting for any actor to have two projects releasing on the same day," he said.

Talking about the popularity of the crime thriller genre, Anup said the genre works all over the world, but storytelling needs to be good. Speaking about Shaque, which is about a mother searching for her daughter, he said, "Crime thriller is a genre that is successful all over the world, but you have to make a good thriller. If it is routine, audiences will reject it."

Ajay Devgn is now hosting the new season of Crime Patrol. This marks his debut as a television host.