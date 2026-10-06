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Why were Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah forced to evacuate KBC 18, Hustle 5 sets? Shocking reason revealed

Fire on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set at Mumbai Film City forced Amitabh Bachchan and Badshah to evacuate nearby KBC and Hustle 5 sets. No injuries; AICWA demanded probe and FIR for negligence.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 06:23 PM IST

Why were Amitabh Bachchan, Badshah forced to evacuate KBC 18, Hustle 5 sets? Shocking reason revealed
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A fire occurred at Film City in Goregaon East, Mumbai, on October 5, around 4 pm, involving a temporary shade of the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as no crew or artists were present at the time. However, smoke from the fire affected nearby sets, including Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 and Hustle Season 5, leading to evacuations.

KBC and Hustle shoots halted

Smoke entered the set while Amitabh Bachchan was filming KBC 18. He had to step out and the shoot was halted for nearly one and a half hours. Badshah, actor Samarth Jurel and contestants were present for the Hustle Season 5 finale shoot. Additionally, they had to leave the set after a burning smell and smoke filled it. Outside both sets, tents caught fire and were destroyed. The fire was eventually contained by the fire department. Both shoots resumed after the area was declared safe.

Workers' bodies raise safety concerns

Ashok Dubey, President of the All India Film Employees Confederation, stated that if filming had been underway at the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set, the occurrence might have been a serious mishap. According to him, intentional fires are now commonplace. He recalled a fire that occurred at Royal Palms around ten days ago as a result of a short circuit right before a shoot.

He claimed to have written to the Chief Minister and the fire department for years, requesting fire safety inspections and structural examinations. He stated that in order to inspect each set, discussions were held with the labour department, the BMC and the safety team, as well as with Ashish Shelar, Minister of IT and Cultural Affairs.

Also read: 'Learn Hindi or leave': Zomato supervisor’s video sparks row in Bengaluru, another language row in the offing?

AICWA seeks an inquiry and an FIR

In a letter to CM Devendra Fadnavis, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta sought a high-level probe into the Film City fire, demanded the Film City MD's resignation, and an FIR against the channel and producers for negligence. He called the lack of fire safety criminal negligence and demanded mandatory fire audits, trained staff, equipment on all sets, and licence cancellation for violations.

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