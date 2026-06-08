Why was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Karan Johar's Takht shelved? Real reason revealed

Mahir Pandhi revealed that Karan Johar’s Takht was shelved mainly due to COVID-19 disruptions and scheduling conflicts among its star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Actor Mahir Pandhi has opened up about the shelving of filmmaker Karan Johar’s ambitious project Takht, revealing that logistical challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic made it nearly impossible to move forward with the film.

Why Takht was shelved:

Takht was announced in 2019, like some sort of grand historical drama with an ensemble cast that included Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. The makers were saying it would go on the floors in 2020, but then, somehow, it got shelved before the production could really start, so yeah, it never quite moved forward.

In a recent interview, Mahir Pandhi mentioned that the biggest hurdle was juggling and coordinating the packed rosters of such a big star cast. He said once the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the timelines, getting everyone on the same page, or should we say aligning the availability of all actors, became ridiculously hard, and at that point it felt like the project was not practical anymore, even for any future re-attempts.

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Mahir Pandhi on personal disappointment:

Mahir Pandhi said that the project was, honestly, pretty emotionally significant for him, because at that point he had started feeling like he was already part of the film’s world. He also explained that once he got used to being involved early, like in initial conversations, and joined the meetings, and the team kept welcoming him in, then later hearing that it was being shelved just felt hard to accept.

He added, moreover, that if Takht were to be made today, the script would probably have to be rewritten completely, since audience expectations are not the same now and cinematic trends have shifted quite a bit from when the whole announcement first came out.

About Takht:

Directed by Karan Johar, Takht was kind of envisioned as this huge Mughal-era period drama, mostly around the power tussle between Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb; it was often described as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in medieval times' or at least that vibe. The movie had a big star cast: Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor were part of it, though, and it was reportedly planned on a Rs 250 crore budget. In the end, though it got paused because of the pandemic, it was never truly restarted or brought back again.