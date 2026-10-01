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Why was Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari evicted from Bigg Boss 20? Did her conversation with Salman Khan play role?

Rhiti Tiwari, Manoj Tiwari's daughter, reportedly evicted mid-week from Bigg Boss 20 after losing the lifeline to Uditi Singh's vardaan, days after Salman Khan slammed her diss.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

Why was Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari evicted from Bigg Boss 20? Did her conversation with Salman Khan play role?
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Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, is expected to face eviction from Bigg Boss 20 due to a clash with Uditi Singh. Though the episode hasn't aired, reports suggest her departure is related to special powers assigned to other contestants. Her journey has recently garnered interest following controversial remarks made during a diss battle.

Reason behind Rhiti Tiwari's mid-week eviction

Reports say contestants Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA were given a "vardaan" that allowed them to take away one contestant's lifeline. They decided to target Rhiti Tiwari because she had already lost her first lifeline. Following this, she was asked to leave the house abruptly. The budding singer is expected to be seen packing her bags and leaving the show midway. Her eviction comes days after her diss battle with Uditi Singh turned personal. Her remarks went beyond the task and became a major talking point inside and outside the house. 

Salman Khan and Manoj Tiwari react to controversy

Host Salman Khan addressed the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar. Calling it "the worst diss ever," he told Rhiti that there are limits to how contestants should speak to each other. He also pointed out that she is Manoj Tiwari's daughter and compared her conduct to former contestant Dolly Bindra.

Reacting to social media claims that he used his influence to get Rhiti cast, Manoj Tiwari said he was not even aware that she was going to participate. He said, "Bigg Boss ek khel hai, wahan 24 hours kuch na kuch ho raha hai. Isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko unduly upset nahi hona chahiye. Main bhi Bigg Boss mein raha hoon. Woh ek khel hai, uska anand lijiye." 

Also read: Asian Games 2026: India's Tennis Campaign ends without medal for first time in 40 years

Who has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 so far?

Two contestants have been expelled since Bigg Boss 20 began. The first participant to leave the show was Rohed Khan. Two weeks later, Punjabi actress and Badshah's former wife Isha Rikhi received the least number of votes and was evicted.

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