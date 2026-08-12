Why Sonu Nigam stayed silent on NEET protests? Singer breaks his silence, says 'I have taken enough'

Sonu Nigam said he stayed silent on NEET protests because he was at a tribute event and doesn’t comment on issues he isn’t knowledgeable about.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has spoken about his viral video from July, where he refused to comment on NEET protests. He said he chose not to speak because the event was about paying tribute to Pankaj Udhas, and he does not comment on issues he is not knowledgeable about.

What happened at the event

Sonu Nigam's video went viral on social media in July. Reporters questioned him about the NEET protests during a press conference. 'Abhi ho gaya bas,' he added with an annoyed expression. Online users criticised him for remaining mute throughout the students' protests after seeing the video.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Sonu has now explained his position. Every communication has its own time and place, he said. 'After living in Mumbai for thirty years, I've learned one fundamental news conference etiquette. Always follow the event's agenda and avoid letting the conversation stray into unrelated topics, he advised.'

He went on to say that he was there to honour his guru, Pankaj Udhas. 'Discussing politics when you have come to talk about your tribute to your guru Pankaj Udhas is disrespectful in my eyes. I have also promised my father that I will not comment on anything that I’m not knowledgeable about,' he said.

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‘I have taken enough stands’

Sonu added that he doesn't have to respond to every public problem because he has previously discussed them. 'My phone is not equipped with social media. Apart from that, I have taken enough stances in my life and have contributed to numerous systemic improvements. I have spoken out on my own about anything from loudspeakers in places of worship to performers' rights to royalties. He said, 'Now let others take a brave stance and see what changes they can bring about.'

Some social media users chastised him for not helping students after the video. Commenters referred to him as 'shameless' and accused celebrities of being silent on matters that do not directly benefit them. Others supported him, arguing that public individuals shouldn't be compelled to address every delicate subject.