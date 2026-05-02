FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Varanasi: Producer SS Karthikeya reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SS Rajamouli film has '20 minutes of Ramayana'

SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi has 20 minutes of Ramayana

Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE

Rs 2700 crore bank fraud: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition

India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain

India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur na

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012? Former ACP reveals shocking details

Former ACP Iqbal Shaikh has revisited Shah Rukh Khan’s 2012 Wankhede Stadium incident, calling it a miscommunication that escalated during an IPL match and led to a temporary ban on the actor.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 02, 2026, 05:30 PM IST

Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012? Former ACP reveals shocking details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2012 Wankhede Stadium incident has resurfaced once again after a former police officer revisited the controversial night, offering new insight into what actually unfolded during the IPL match. The episode, long discussed in cricket and film circles, continues to draw attention even years later.

Incident revisited after new remarks:

During the IPL 2012 season, the heated argument which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has become one of the most famous controversies in cricket entertainment history. Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Iqbal Shaikh provided new information about the events that occurred during the night, which he called a 'miscommunication' that reached unexpected levels.

What former ACP Iqbal Shaikh revealed?

In a podcast, Shaikh talked about the incident and he said that he was present at the stadium as the divisional ACP when he was informed that 'Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya,' meaning the actor was involved in a heated situation. The match finished before he arrived at the scene because most of the spectators had already departed and some of the floodlights had been extinguished. The actor became upset when a security guard used his whistle to interrupt Shah Rukh, who was playing with his children and friends.

Shaikh explained how the situation developed after Shah Rukh Khan exchanged words with security personnel, which led to Mumbai Cricket Association officials entering the scene. He stated that the atmosphere was becoming tense, prompting him to intervene immediately. The situation needed control, so he took Shah Rukh Khan out of the stadium while asking him to leave the venue in a peaceful manner.

IPL match and MCA ban:

The events occurred after the Kolkata Knight Riders won their IPL match against the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Cricket Association banned Shah Rukh from Wankhede Stadium for five years because he allegedly misbehaved and fought with security personnel during the incident. The actor, however, denied any misconduct at that moment because he claimed security staff had mistreated his children and other children.

Also read: Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he brings specially-abled fan on stage and performs Hass Hass for her - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s Response and Aftermath:

In his later interviews, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he experienced anger during the incident, and he showed emotional distress because he cared for the children who were present. The MCA eventually relaxed its prohibition after three years, which resulted in the ban being lifted. Shah Rukh reflected on the incident with regret because he believed that grace and restraint should guide his actions. He continues to be one of India's top international stars, who is now filming his upcoming movie King, which will premiere later this year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Varanasi: Producer SS Karthikeya reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SS Rajamouli film has '20 minutes of Ramayana'
SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi has 20 minutes of Ramayana
Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE
Rs 2700 crore bank fraud: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur na
Siddharth Anand breaks silence after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's photos from King get leaked: 'Let us wait for the surprise'
Siddharth Anand breaks silence after SRK, Deepika's photos from King get leaked
Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012? Former ACP reveals shocking details
Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement