Why Shah Rukh Khan clashed with security staff at Wankhede Stadium in 2012? Former ACP reveals shocking details

Former ACP Iqbal Shaikh has revisited Shah Rukh Khan’s 2012 Wankhede Stadium incident, calling it a miscommunication that escalated during an IPL match and led to a temporary ban on the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2012 Wankhede Stadium incident has resurfaced once again after a former police officer revisited the controversial night, offering new insight into what actually unfolded during the IPL match. The episode, long discussed in cricket and film circles, continues to draw attention even years later.

Incident revisited after new remarks:

During the IPL 2012 season, the heated argument which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan had at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has become one of the most famous controversies in cricket entertainment history. Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Iqbal Shaikh provided new information about the events that occurred during the night, which he called a 'miscommunication' that reached unexpected levels.

What former ACP Iqbal Shaikh revealed?

In a podcast, Shaikh talked about the incident and he said that he was present at the stadium as the divisional ACP when he was informed that 'Shah Rukh ne raada kar diya,' meaning the actor was involved in a heated situation. The match finished before he arrived at the scene because most of the spectators had already departed and some of the floodlights had been extinguished. The actor became upset when a security guard used his whistle to interrupt Shah Rukh, who was playing with his children and friends.

Shaikh explained how the situation developed after Shah Rukh Khan exchanged words with security personnel, which led to Mumbai Cricket Association officials entering the scene. He stated that the atmosphere was becoming tense, prompting him to intervene immediately. The situation needed control, so he took Shah Rukh Khan out of the stadium while asking him to leave the venue in a peaceful manner.

IPL match and MCA ban:

The events occurred after the Kolkata Knight Riders won their IPL match against the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Cricket Association banned Shah Rukh from Wankhede Stadium for five years because he allegedly misbehaved and fought with security personnel during the incident. The actor, however, denied any misconduct at that moment because he claimed security staff had mistreated his children and other children.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Response and Aftermath:

In his later interviews, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he experienced anger during the incident, and he showed emotional distress because he cared for the children who were present. The MCA eventually relaxed its prohibition after three years, which resulted in the ban being lifted. Shah Rukh reflected on the incident with regret because he believed that grace and restraint should guide his actions. He continues to be one of India's top international stars, who is now filming his upcoming movie King, which will premiere later this year.