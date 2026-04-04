Why Sara Arjun was chosen as Yalina; Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals several actress approached, says ‘Aditya Dhar…’

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ENTERTAINMENT
Sara Arjun was chosen as Yalina in Dhurandhar for her fresh face. Despite being a former child actor, this is her first full Bollywood role. The film starring Ranveer Singh is a record-breaking box-office hit.
Sara Arjun’s casting opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar surprised many, but casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed it was a carefully considered decision. Despite several established actresses expressing interest, the team wanted a fresh face to bring authenticity to the story and the character of Yalina.
The casting decision for Sara was explained by Mukesh Chhabra, who stated that many people sent messages to Aditya about casting. Mukesh said, 'Aditya ko bhi bahut saare log message kar rahe the ki unhe Ranveer ke opposite cast hona hai, mujhe bhi messages aarahe the. But I told Aditya very clearly, hume ek aisa face chahiye jo sirf uss jagah ka lage, koi purana baggage naa ho.' The character required to feel like she naturally belonged to that world. The audience needed to see Ranveer's character encounter Yalina for the first time because they had to travel to Pakistan together in the story.
Mukesh said why the new face important because 'Though Sara had done films before as a child actor, she had never done full-fledged roles in Bollywood films. We were clear ki agar hum uss duniya main jaa rah hain, toh ekdum surprise hona chahiye ki ladki kaun hai. Hume almost 1200-1300 audition kiye aur fir humne Sara ko final audition kiya. We were also craving for a new face.' Her prior experience as a child actor was balanced by her fresh presence in mainstream Bollywood, making her ideal for the role.
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In the film Dhurandhar, Sara Arjun plays Yalina, the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali, who falls in love with Ranveer Singh’s character and marries him. And the sequel movie Dhurandhar The Revenge explores growing tensions in their marriage as Yalina discovers the truth about her husband’s identity, that he is an Indian. The two-part film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.
The Dhurandhar franchise has broken records at the box office. The first film collected Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed Rs 1,500 crore globally, approaching the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.06 crore).