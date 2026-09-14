Why Samay Raina took away Deepak Kalal's mic after India's Got Latent contestant shared breast cancer diagnosis? Watch

India's Got Latent contestant Karthika revealed she has breast cancer, Samay Raina stopped Deepak Kalal from joking and asked audience to clap for her.

India's Got Latent contestant Karthika disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis on the show, prompting host Samay Raina to intervene to prevent Deepak Kalal from making jokes. The incident went viral after it aired in Bonus Episode 3 of Season 2, highlighting Samay's efforts to keep things serious during Karthika's emotional revelation.

Karthika reveals breast cancer diagnosis

The episode was hosted by Samay Raina with panellists Deepak Kalal, Ravi Gupta, Agul Stanley and Balraj Ghai. Samay was reading Karthika's form, which said: "My hair is my full personality."When he asked about it, she said her hair used to be very long. Samay asked what happened. She replied, "So I got diagnosed with cancer." Samay immediately said, "Oh no!" and snatched the microphone from Deepak Kalal. Karthika said, "And then I'm here. I'm like, theek hai, main yahan pe hoon bas." When Balraj Ghai asked if she still has cancer, she confirmed that her treatment is still going on.

Talks about treatment

Later, Samay inquired about her care. Karthika said her radiation has just finished and immunotherapy is going on and is towards the end. Samay picked up the phrase and joked, "Towards the end? Aap theek ho na?" She laughed and clarified, "Haan, theek hoon. Not that end!" "Oh, that's so sad, man. I am so glad that you are recovering," Samay said, asking the audience to applaud her after she revealed that she had breast cancer. Once more, he took the microphone from Deepak Kalal to avoid any awkward remarks.

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How she found the lump

Karthika reported that she visited the doctor the following day after discovering a little, painless bump. At first, the doctor stated it was nothing. When she directly asked if it could be cancer, the doctor laughed and said it could not happen to someone who is 26. On this, Samay made a dark humour joke and said, "Isiliye bolte hain doston, NEET ke paper leak mat hone do yaar."