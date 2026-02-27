Why Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with coconut toward her husband Vijay Deverakonda? Know significance behind this sacred ritual

At their 2026 Udaipur wedding, Rashmika Mandanna walked down the aisle with a coconut, a sacred Telugu tradition symbolising blessings, fertility and harmony, blending cultural rituals with their luxurious celebration.

When Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur in 2026, one thing that caught everyone’s attention was Rashmika holding a coconut as she walked down the aisle. While it may seem unusual, the coconut has a special meaning in Telugu wedding traditions.

A sacred Telugu tradition:

The sacredness of coconuts, which people refer to as kobbari bondam, is present in numerous Telugu wedding ceremonies. The object represents three holy attributes, which include purity and devotion and divine blessings. The bridespeople use this ceremonial object in their wedding events to show respect for traditional customs while they seek to create positive energy for their upcoming marriage. The couple will receive a joyful and successful existence because of the coconut offerings which their family members make to deities during their sacred ceremonies.

What the coconut stands for:

The coconut represents three things, which are fertility, new beginnings and protection against negative forces. The object appears basic, yet it carries important cultural and spiritual meaning. The couple shows respect for their ancestors through this practice, which connects them to ancient customs that families have maintained throughout their history.

Other traditional customs:

The wedding ceremony requires families to bring coconut together with betel leaves, turmeric and kumkum (vermilion) items. The two families exchanged these items between Rashmika and Vijay before their wedding because this ritual brings peace together with good fortune and a successful life to the newlyweds. The celebration received traditional elements, which created a special atmosphere that matched the modern luxurious wedding setting.