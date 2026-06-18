Why Obsession-inspired condom ad from Durex Pakistan is being heavily criticised?

The Hollywod horror blockbuster Obsession has been grossly misinterpreted by Durex Pakistan, which used the film's themes of non-consensual obsession to promote condoms with the tagline, "Make Her Obsessed With You." The "disgusting" advertisement has been taken down after widespread outrage.

Obsession has emerged as one of the year's biggest box office success stories, grossing over $250 million worldwide against a modest $750,000 budget. The horror phenomenon captivated audiences across the globe, sparking widespread discussion for its unsettling exploration of toxic relationships and male entitlement. Riding on the film's massive popularity, Durex Pakistan recently shared an advertisement inspired by Obsession on its official Instagram account. The campaign, however, quickly sparked outrage online, with many critics arguing that it appeared to completely overlook the idea of consensual sex.

Why is Durex Pakistan facing huge backlash?

The post, shared on Durex Pakistan's official Instagram account, featured a Durex condom placed beside the film's fictional One Wish Willow, with Nikki (played by Inde Navarrette) standing at her doorstep. It was accompanied by the tagline, "Make her obsessed with you," while the caption read, "Send this to your Freaky Nikki."

Several netizens expressed their shock in the comments section. One of them wrote, "This makes me want to throw up so bad", while another added, "The One Wish Willow beside the condom is just disgusting. Why are we promoting non-consensual sex? You're awful." "This is literally disgusting", read another comment. "You know, she got raped, right?", asked an Instagram user.

Although Durex Pakistan has deleted the post from its Instagram account after massive backlash, screenshots continue to circulate online, with many holding it up as an example of brands chasing cultural relevance without fully understanding the stories they are borrowing from. The brand has not issued a public statement addressing the controversy.





What is Obsession all about?

The Curry Barker directorial follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely music store employee who has long harboured feelings for his childhood friend and colleague Nikki (Inde Navarrette). When he makes a wish using a mysterious object known as the One Wish Willow, his desire for Nikki's love comes true but in a deeply disturbing way. What begins as unrequited affection soon spirals into an all-consuming obsession, forming the chilling backbone of the film's psychological horror.

READ | Steven Spielberg lauds horror thrillers Obsession, Backrooms for turning low budgets into box office gold