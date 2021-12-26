Why nude scenes in ‘Pushpa’ were shelved? Sukumar reveals

The climax of 'Pushpa: The Rise' was supposed to include stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil naked, but the directors decided against it due to the conservative Telugu audience's reaction.





In a conversation with the media, director Sukumar let the secret slip. "The climax confrontation scene is different from the one we originally shot," Sukumar revealed.



Disclosing the fact that both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Fassil were supposed to appear nude in the scene, Sukumar explains that only then would the scene have appealed in its rawest form.



"Allu Arjun and Fahadh were supposed to go nude for the climax scene. But, we did not go for it because going nude is too much for the Telugu audience," the `Nannaku Prematho` director said.



Despite these adjustments, 'Pushpa: The Rise' is regarded as a realistic film with a few raw scenes.

Sukumar shot a sequence between Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun that elicited a harsh reaction from the audience, staying true to the subject and hero's eccentricities.

Some viewers had also urged that the creators remove that scene from the initial print.

The second half, titled 'Pushpa: The Rule,' would be more earthy and visceral, according to Sukumar.