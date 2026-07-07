Why Kriti Sanon chose to freeze her eggs during Mimi? Actress says 'it stayed on my mind'

Kriti Sanon revealed she froze her eggs while intentionally gaining weight for her film Mimi, cleverly timing the fertility procedure to overlap with the role's natural bloating and physical changes.

Kriti Sanon has disclosed that throughout a significant physical makeover for her 2021 movie Mimi, she froze her eggs. The actor was able to simultaneously manage the physical side effects of both experiences by coordinating the reproductive treatment with her deliberate weight gain journey for the role.

Why Kriti Sanon timed her egg freezing journey with Mimi

The actress initially discussed the personal choice in an interview with the Humans of Bombay podcast. Hormonal injections are necessary for the freezing of eggs, and these injections can cause transient bloating and physical changes. Mimi saw it as the most practical opportunity to go with the medical operation because she needed Kriti to gain a substantial amount of weight to portray a surrogate mother convincingly.

'I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi,' Kriti shared. She explained that a piece of advice from an acquaintance had stuck with her: 'Someone told me this is the best thing you can do for yourself if you can. It’s the best gift that you can give yourself.' Egg freezing, medically known as oocyte cryopreservation, allows women to store their eggs to preserve fertility options for later in life, a step Kriti viewed as empowering.

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Career milestones and Kabir Bahia's relationship rumours

Her commitment to her work was rewarded. A significant turning point in Kriti's Bollywood career was reached when she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the poignant drama. In her career achievements, Kriti's private life has drawn a lot of attention from the general public. Kabir Bahia, a businessman from the UK, is allegedly dating the actress. Despite maintaining a low profile and avoiding public confirmation, the couple has been spotted together on trips abroad and at family gatherings, such as her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding. A recent dinner meeting in Mumbai successfully put an end to rumours of a possible breakup.