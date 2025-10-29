Why Kantara Chapter One dropping early on OTT, despite its blockbuster run? Producer reveals REAL reason: 'It’s more of an...'

Even after earning Rs 816 crore worldwide and refusing to slow down at the box office, why is Kantara Chapter One releasing on OTT on October 31? Here's the real reason, and it will surprise you.

Rishab Shetty-starrer and directorial, Kantara Chapter One, is an unstoppable force at the box office. Released in cinemas on October 2, 2025, the film has earned Rs 816 crores worldwide and has also become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, beating Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (Rs 807 crore). The prequel to Kantara (2022) will not end its theatrical run soon. Yet, the movie will be dropping on OTT sooner than you think.

Kantara Chapter One will be premiering digitally on Prime Video on October 31. This is usually an early release for a film that is performing super-strong at the ticket window. Many fans expressed their discontent about the early release of Kantara Chapter One on OTT and asked the reason for it. Now, the film's co-producer, Chaluve Gowda, has reacted to the early release and called it more of an obligation to be fulfilled.

Producer reveals why Kantara Chapter One is releasing early on OTT

While interacting with India Today, Gowda revealed, "Only the South language versions of the film will release on OTT right now, not the Hindi version. The Hindi version will come after eight weeks. The agreement for this release window was actually done three years ago, so it’s more of an obligation on our part. Back then, the standard practice was different.”

Gowda further explained that the OTT timeline differs for each film, and the post-COVID trend has shortened the release gap to four weeks for most major releases. Chaluve is confident about the film's continued success and added that the early OTT release would have a minimal impact at the box office, nothing beyond the range of 10–15% variation.

About Kantara Chapter One

Kantara: A Legend- Chapter One is an epic mythological action movie written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The story is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka (during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty) and explores the origins of the rituals and lore seen in the first film—especially the tribal traditions like the “Bhoota Kola” and the mythic elements of the forest and nature. The movie also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles.