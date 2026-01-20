Why is Zakir Khan taking an extended break? Comedian says he will 'sort health and other things'

A video of his announcement has gone viral on social media platforms, with reactions pouring in from fans. Zakir said the hiatus could last several years, potentially until 2030, during which he will look after his health and complete some other commitments.

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he is taking an extended break from the profession. The 38-year-old revealed the plan during a recent live show in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour. A video of his announcement has gone viral on social media platforms, with reactions pouring in from fans. Zakir said the hiatus could last several years, potentially until 2030, during which he will look after his health and complete some other commitments.

In the viral video, a visibly emotional Zakir said: "It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much." Zakir later spoke of his plans on Instagram, hinting that his show on June 20 this year could be his last before the break. The Indore-born comic has encouraged his fans to attend the remaining performances.

This is not the first time when Zakir has candidly talked about the toll that constant touring has taken on his health. In social media posts last year, he had shared how a decade of back-to-back shows, sleepless nights, and irregular meals had affected his well-being. But the comic continued to perform, citing his love for the stage and the demands of the profession. "I've been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it felt important at the time," Zakir had said on Instagram. He has described his decision to pause as long-delayed and difficult, but said it was crucial to prevent further deterioration of his health.