Why is Mammootty being criticised for meeting BJP leader Gopalakrishnan at his Thrissur home?

Gopalakrishnan's daughter got married at Guruvayur on November 1. Mammootty, who could not attend the wedding ceremony, visited the BJP leader's house on Sunday. Several social media posts criticised the actor for his visit, prompting Gopalakrishnan to condemn the attacks.

Top actor Mammootty's visit to a BJP leader's house in Thrissur has attracted online criticism, apparently from Left supporters, with the saffron party leader hitting out at such attacks. BJP state vice-president B Gopalakrishnan on Monday condemned the online attacks on Mammootty for visiting his house following his daughter's marriage, even as the CPI (M) sought to distance itself away from the controversy. Gopalakrishnan's daughter got married at Guruvayur on November 1. The wedding was attended by prominent political leaders from different parties and celebrities. Mammootty, who could not attend the wedding ceremony, visited the BJP leader's house on Sunday.

Several social media posts criticised the actor for his visit, prompting Gopalakrishnan to condemn the attacks. Speaking to reporters, he alleged that certain forces did not want people in Keralam to live in harmony, while friendship transcended politics, religion, caste, language, dress and colour. "Friendship has always existed in Keralam. Of late, some people have been trying to destroy this bond. I consider such gestures as an example that should be emulated," he said.

Gopalakrishnan said leaders from different political parties, including CPI(M) veteran and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and many Left party functionaries, had attended the wedding. He also cited instances of political leaders from different parties maintaining personal friendships and helping each other during family functions, saying such bonds should be encouraged. He was particularly happy that Mammootty, despite missing the wedding, made it a point to visit his house and bless the newly married couple, the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac said those involved in the online attacks were not party activists. "The cyber followers are the main players behind this. They are not the CPI(M). The party has its own official handles, official positions and leaders. In the present situation, anyone can claim to speak on behalf of the CPI(M). The party secretary himself has clarified this," he said.

Mammootty was one of the most respected personalities in Keralam and continued to maintain close relations with the Left, Isaac said. "The CPI(M) wants to maintain such a relationship with him. Those associated with the party, whether on social media or otherwise, should act keeping this perspective in mind. Those who do not follow this approach do not represent the CPI(M)," he added.

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