Why is Amitabh Bachchan's 3am post about 'loyal men'? Netizens decode 'sarcastic gyaan'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is often active on X even in odd hours, recently stunned fans with his sarcastic take on 'loyal men'. In his latest tweet on X(formerly known as Twitter), Amitabh targeted a section of men who are loyal but are not available on the earth.



Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet



His tweet read, "T5670 " loyal men are found in every corner of the World but unfortunately the Earth is round ~ ef ba." Soon after, netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. A user wrote, "ngl man’s got a PhD in late-night sh! tposting lol." "At least he is being self-aware," commented another user. "He’s lucky Jaya doesn't have twitter she would’ve beat his dumbass," reacted a netizen. "Our parents had Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Our generation has Amitabh Bachchan," commented another netizen.

Some users also poked jokes, considering Amitabh Bachchan's alleged past rumours with Rekha. "Ye pakka Jaya ji ne post kara hai Amit ji ke phone se," wrote a user. "He's basically saying - 'Main hoon aadat se majboor," commented another user. "BIG B must be aware of all the Reddit posts that have been doing the rounds about him and Rekha. That’s why this tweet is so cool, literally. He is aware of everything," added another user.



Check the post:

About Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects



On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. Released in October 2024, the film was directed by TJ Gnanavel. The project also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in prominent roles. Up next, Bachchan is all set to appear in Kalki 2, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. A few days ago, he shared BTS pictures from the sets of the Nag Ashwin directorial on his blog. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and other actors in key roles.

