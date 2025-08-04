Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'

Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passes away at 81 in Delhi, son Hemant Soren confirms demise

Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tension wire

BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here

'If someone thinks sex is...': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘rape of Avantika’ article slamming Baahubali scene, says ‘she was finding herself...'

US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'

Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Tharoorian into Khan-speak...'

Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to Shashi Tharoor wins internet, netizens say 'Thar

Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening

Why has Telugu film industry come to complete shutdown? Strike halts all shoots

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage

Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inaugurat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening

The federation finally decided on Sunday to begin an indefinite strike.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 11:39 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

The Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, is going through a complete shutdown starting Monday (August 4). This is because the Telugu Film Employees Federation has called for a strike due to a long-pending issue over wage hikes.

Even after having multiple meetings, the Federation, the Telugu Film Producers Council, and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce couldn’t agree. So, the Federation finally decided on Sunday to begin an indefinite strike.

Why is the Telugu film industry on strike?

The main reason for the strike is the Federation's demand for a 30% increase in daily wages of workers. This demand has not been taken seriously for a long time. The Federation represents 24 different groups of film workers, and its leaders say that wages haven’t been revised in three years, which is now affecting the lives of more than 10,000 workers in the industry.

Rajeswar Reddy, the former General Secretary of the Federation, said on Sunday, "Our workers will not report to duty from tomorrow (August 4) as decided by our executive committee members. Despite holding multiple rounds of discussions with producers, they have shown reluctance to revise the wages."

What are they asking for?

Reddy explained that workers are paid Rs 1,400 per day, which needs to be increased by 30%. He also said that while big names in the industry like directors, editors, choreographers, cinematographers, and stuntmen are able to negotiate their fees, the daily wage workers are the ones who face the most trouble.

He added, "Each film employs 150 to 200 such workers. Producers spend crores on top technicians but hesitate when it comes to marginal hikes for lower-tier workers."

The Federation also said that wages should be paid every day, and not be held up as pending payments.

What did the producers offer?

The Telugu Film Producers Council and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce reportedly offered a 5% wage hike, but the Federation immediately rejected it. As a result, many big-budget films and shows have now come to a standstill due to this indefinite strike.

The Federation made it clear that work will only begin again once their demands are accepted, and when production houses give a written confirmation agreeing to their terms.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas
This is world's most expensive Labubu doll, once priced at Rs 7000, now sold for whopping...
This is world's most expensive Labubu doll, sold for whopping Rs...
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer
Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer
IND vs ENG: Anderson-Tendulkar trophy witnesses record-breaking run fest in historic 2025 series
IND vs ENG: Anderson-Tendulkar trophy witnesses record-breaking run fest in hist
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE