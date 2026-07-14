Why Fahadh Faasil rejected Riz Ahmed's role in Tom Cruise-starrer Digger? Vir Das also auditioned for it

Before Riz Ahmed landed a role in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger, Indian actors Fahadh Faasil and Vir Das were in contention. Fahadh stepped away over accent concerns, while Vir auditioned twice before losing out. The Tom Cruise-led satirical comedy releases on October 2.

The trailer for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s upcoming film Digger, headlined by Tom Cruise, was unveiled recently. While Cruise grabbed attention with his striking and almost unrecognisable appearance, Riz Ahmed’s commanding presence in the trailer also stood out. Interestingly, before Ahmed eventually secured the role, a couple of Indian actors had come close to joining the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s ambitious project.

Why Fahadh Faasil rejected Digger?

Back in August 2025, Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil revealed that he had been in discussions for a part in Iñárritu’s next directorial venture. Opening up about why the collaboration did not materialise, Fahadh told Cue Studio, "It was not like he rejected me, but it was the accent that he was concerned about. To perfect the accent, I was told to go to the US and stay there for three or four months. But they weren’t ready to pay for that. That’s why I skipped it. Otherwise, I would have gone running. The commercial aspects of it wouldn’t have worked out. I didn’t feel that kind of fire for it to do so much for my accent." The Super Deluxe actor further revealed that he had spoken to Iñárritu over a video call and felt that the filmmaker may have ultimately concluded that he was not the right fit for the role.

Vir Das also auditioned for the Tom Cruise film

Fahadh, however, was not the only Indian actor who was considered for Digger. Actor-comedian Vir Das also disclosed, in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), that he had auditioned twice for the film before the makers cast Riz Ahmed. Sharing his disappointment, Vir wrote, "Gave two auditions for this. They went with Riz Ahmed. Was severely crestfallen, but that's life. This script is insanity, in such a good way." Although Vir later removed the post, screenshots quickly surfaced across social media platforms, including Reddit.

More details about Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger

Digger is a satirical comedy directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind Birdman and The Revenant. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons, and is slated to hit theatres on October 2.

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