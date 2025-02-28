The property, built in 1914, is a Grade 2-B heritage structure on Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai.

Mumbai's jewel, Mannat, home to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family, has been an iconic landmark for his fans for years. Every day, hundreds of fans gather outside Mannat to see the King of Bollywood. However, fans are reportedly going to be shocked to learn that Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri, and his kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, are planning to move out of Mannat and into a luxury apartment.

According to media sources, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have decided to temporarily move to a different place till the restoration work is over because Mannat is scheduled to undergo a significant renovation in May of this year. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and his family would be moving to a rented residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area, close to Mannat.

This Grade 2-B heritage building on Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai, was constructed in 1914. Before beginning the renovation, the actor sought clearances from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

This Grade 2-B heritage building on Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai, was constructed in 1914. Before starting the renovations, the actor obtained permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

This extension would increase the built-up area by 616.02 square metres. Today, Mannat has two basement levels, a ground floor, and six floors. With this addition, the Khan family intends to build a seventh and eighth floor.

SRK and Gauri, meanwhile, have not responded to this latest development.

The actor will relocate to the luxurious apartment complex in Bandra's Pali Hill neighbourhood with his whole family, including his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. The Khan family has rented two duplex apartments in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood for Rs 2.9 crore a year, according to data analytics company Zapkey. On February 14, the lease agreement was registered.

The family has leased four floors from the film producer after Vashu Bhagnani's children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, co-owners of the property, signed a leave and licence deal with Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The rented floors will house the Khan family, their staff, security, and a portion of office space. Even while the new house isn't as big as Mannat's, it still promises enough space.



The four floors would reportedly be rented by Shah Rukh for Rs 24 lakh per month. The three-year lease includes two duplex apartments on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors. It may take up to two years to renovate Mannat, but the family may not remain for the entire duration.