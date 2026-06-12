Why does Aparshakti Khurana plan to quit acting? Actor reveals 10-12 year exit plan, here’s what happened

Aparshakti Khurana says he plans to quit acting in 10 -12 years and pursue tailoring, sharing that he has long been interested in learning how to cut and stitch clothes.

Aparshakti Khurana has talked about the fact that he plans to step away from acting in the long term and pursue a completely different passion and it is learning tailoring from scratch. He also shared this during a candid conversation on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s YouTube show Double Date.

Aparshakti Khurana’s plans beyond acting:

Aparshakti talked about during the show when he was in his early days in Mumbai, when he worked as a stylist before entering films. The actor said that assisting television hosts and working behind the scenes in fashion, which helped him understand the entertainment industry from a different angle.

He shared that he surprised viewers by sharing his long-term goal of quitting acting after about 10 -12 years. The actor expressed that 'I really wish that, slowly, I will say goodbye to whatever I am doing now', and he wanted to learn tailoring professionally. He talked about the desire to understand the fabric and said that 'Kapda kaise kaatna hai, kaise silna hai, voh seekhna hai'.

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From styling to films:

Actor shared about his journey pre-films, saying he had sort of worked in radio and picked up a bunch of small gigs in Delhi before shifting to Mumbai. Aparshakti said that he would try reaching out to directors and casting teams through messages and emails. After this, he was waiting for the replies, but mostly he did not get any reply back. He said the interesting part was that his turning point came after he got married.

He mentioned that all of a sudden, he started receiving replies to older messages from production houses and casting directors, around pretty much the same time too. It felt like this whole unexpected shift, like his career route took a quick left turn or something, and he even joked that earlier he really did not buy into 'lady luck' but later his thinking changed, you know.