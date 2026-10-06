‘Pakistan ke log bure nahi hain’: Mika Singh questions Indians over different attitudes towards Pakistani and Dubai Muslims

Mika Singh recalled his 2019 Pakistan visit, praised Muslims who helped maintain Sikh gurdwaras and questioned why Pakistani Muslims are viewed differently from Muslims in Dubai.

Singer Mika Singh has opened up about his experience in Pakistan and the connection he feels with the country because of its important Sikh religious sites.

During an interview with Times Now, the 50-year-old singer recalled his 2019 visit and spoke about the people he met there. He said his experience made him believe that Pakistan and its people should not be viewed as inherently bad.

Mika also spoke about the role of local Muslims in looking after Sikh places of worship.

“When I went to Pakistan, many Muslims who are our brothers have served at the gurdwaras and helped with the cleaning,” Mika said.

Mika questions perception of Pakistani Muslims

While discussing his experience, Mika said he did not understand why people in India often view Muslims from Pakistan differently from Muslims living in Dubai.

"Pakistan bura nahin. Pakistan ke log kahin se bure nahin hain. Ye bas pata nahin kyun humein Pakistan ke hi Musalman kharaab lagte hain. Lekin Dubai ke Musalman bahut achhe lagte hain. Ye mujhe aaj tak nahin samajh aaya. (Pakistan isn’t bad. The people of Pakistan aren’t bad at all. I just don’t know why, but for some reason, we seem to dislike Muslims from Pakistan. But we really like Muslims from Dubai. I’ve never understood that)," he said.

Mika also spoke about Guru Nanak Dev and the way his legacy connects people across communities.

‘I have no problem with Pakistani singers’

The singer was also asked about Pakistani artistes performing in India and his views on artistes travelling across the border. “I have no problem with Pakistani singers. When they come here, everyone stands up for them. Bollywood welcomes every Pakistani singer,” Mika said.

He said he did not believe that an artiste travelling to Pakistan for a private performance should automatically be treated as making a political statement. “If you go there for a private function, perform, take your money and come back to India, that is different. You are not hiding when you go there. You are travelling by flight and the whole world can see it,” he said.

Why does Mika feel connected to Pakistan?

Mika explained that his connection with Pakistan is also linked to Sikh pilgrimage sites located there. “Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib are there. There are three very important gurdwaras in Pakistan,” he said.

Nankana Sahib is in the Lahore region, while Gurdwara Panja Sahib is located near Islamabad. Mika recalled that he felt he was being “called” to Pakistan when he received an invitation to perform there. “For me, it is not about money. The first thought is that I can reach the gurdwara through this,” he said.

Mika says Indian artistes getting respect in Pakistan is positive

Mika also recalled travelling to Pakistan before the Uri attack and said he had gone there openly after obtaining a visa. He argued that performing in Pakistan should not automatically be treated as a political act. According to him, the respect shown to Indian artistes by people in Pakistan should also be acknowledged.

“If Pakistanis are giving me respect, we should be happy about it. At least there is someone who is going there and performing,” Mika said.

Why was Mika Singh banned in 2019?

Mika's comments are particularly notable because he faced a professional boycott in India after performing at a pre-wedding event in Karachi in August 2019.

The event was reportedly organised by a close relative of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. A video of Mika's performance later surfaced online and triggered criticism, with Indian film bodies accusing him of prioritising money over national interest at a time when relations between India and Pakistan were tense.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) subsequently announced a boycott of Mika and barred him from professional work in the industry.

The ban was lifted later that month after Mika apologised. He said the event had been finalised well before the political developments surrounding Article 370 and maintained that his presence in Pakistan at the time was coincidental.

On August 21, 2019, Mika apologised at a press conference attended by FWICE officials and assured them that he would not repeat the mistake. FWICE subsequently withdrew the ban, allowing him to return to work in the Indian entertainment industry.