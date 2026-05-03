FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins toss, GT opt to bowl

Mukesh Khanna wants to get married at 67, says the woman 'destined for him' already exists: 'Love happens only once'

Mukesh Khanna wants to get married at 67, says the woman 'destined for him'

'I have already left this world, have no fear of death': Diljit Dosanjh's shocking remark leaves fans worried - Watch video

'I don't fear death': Diljit Dosanjh's shocking remark leaves fans worried

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night

Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs

Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ and once the richest person in United Kingdom

Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ a

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Why did Sundar C quit Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film Thalaivar 173? Director finally reveals: 'I felt the pressure'

Sundar C explained that he exited Thalaivar 173 due to immense pressure and creative challenges of handling a project featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, later being replaced by Cibi Chakaravarthi as director.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 03, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

Why did Sundar C quit Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film Thalaivar 173? Director finally reveals: 'I felt the pressure'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director Sundar C has finally spoken about his decision to step away from the highly anticipated Tamil film Thalaivar 173, which was set to bring together superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film had generated massive excitement when it was announced, with Sundar C initially attached as the director. He walked away from the project within days after the announcement because he needed to handle necessary obligations at that time.

Reason behind his exit:

Sundar C disclosed his actual motivation for his decision during a recent interview with Behindwoods. He admitted that the scale of the project and expectations placed on him created immense pressure. He explained that for the past several years, he had been working on films in his own style, but handling a project involving two legendary actors required a different level of responsibility and creative balance.

Sundar C expressed his belief that he needed to reduce his artistic freedom because of handling the extensive production requirements. He explained that his production work required him to change, which created doubt about his ability to fulfil the film's required artistic vision. He decided to leave the project because of his problems with the work. He confirmed that he directly told Rajinikanth about his decision to leave the movie. The film production brought in Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct the project after his departure.

Also read: Salman Khan looks stylish in viral fedora look, shares genuine life advice: 'Topi khud pehno, kisi ko pehnao nahi'

Earlier statement and project details:

Sundar C apologised publicly after he left Thalaivar 173 because he considered it his most difficult choice. Yet he showed deep respect to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan through his brief work on the film. The film announced its upcoming release with two stars who rarely work together in their upcoming Pongal 2027 movie, which they first revealed in November 2024. Kamal Haasan recently appeared in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and he continues his work on another project while Rajinikanth prepares for Jailer 2, which Nelson Dilipkumar will direct.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Khanna wants to get married at 67, says the woman 'destined for him' already exists: 'Love happens only once'
Mukesh Khanna wants to get married at 67, says the woman 'destined for him'
'I have already left this world, have no fear of death': Diljit Dosanjh's shocking remark leaves fans worried - Watch video
'I don't fear death': Diljit Dosanjh's shocking remark leaves fans worried
Delhi fire tragedy: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces ex-gratia compensation for kin of deceased
Delhi fire tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased
'IPL in safest of hands': Lalit Modi hails Mittal family–Adar Poonawalla move to acquire Rajasthan Royals
'IPL in safest of hands': Lalit Modi hails Mittal family–Adar Poonawalla move to
Why did Sundar C quit Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film Thalaivar 173? Director finally reveals: 'I felt the pressure'
Why did Sundar C quit Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film Thalaivar 173? Director
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs expected on guest list; everything you need to know about fashion's biggest night
Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch live in India, Bollywood celebs
Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ and once the richest person in United Kingdom
Who is Lakshmi Mittal? New Rajasthan Royals owner known as the ‘King of Steel’ a
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt expected on guest list
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar confirmed; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement