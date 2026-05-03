Why did Sundar C quit Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film Thalaivar 173? Director finally reveals: 'I felt the pressure'

Sundar C explained that he exited Thalaivar 173 due to immense pressure and creative challenges of handling a project featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, later being replaced by Cibi Chakaravarthi as director.

Director Sundar C has finally spoken about his decision to step away from the highly anticipated Tamil film Thalaivar 173, which was set to bring together superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film had generated massive excitement when it was announced, with Sundar C initially attached as the director. He walked away from the project within days after the announcement because he needed to handle necessary obligations at that time.

Reason behind his exit:

Sundar C disclosed his actual motivation for his decision during a recent interview with Behindwoods. He admitted that the scale of the project and expectations placed on him created immense pressure. He explained that for the past several years, he had been working on films in his own style, but handling a project involving two legendary actors required a different level of responsibility and creative balance.

Sundar C expressed his belief that he needed to reduce his artistic freedom because of handling the extensive production requirements. He explained that his production work required him to change, which created doubt about his ability to fulfil the film's required artistic vision. He decided to leave the project because of his problems with the work. He confirmed that he directly told Rajinikanth about his decision to leave the movie. The film production brought in Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct the project after his departure.

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Earlier statement and project details:

Sundar C apologised publicly after he left Thalaivar 173 because he considered it his most difficult choice. Yet he showed deep respect to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan through his brief work on the film. The film announced its upcoming release with two stars who rarely work together in their upcoming Pongal 2027 movie, which they first revealed in November 2024. Kamal Haasan recently appeared in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and he continues his work on another project while Rajinikanth prepares for Jailer 2, which Nelson Dilipkumar will direct.