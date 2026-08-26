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Why did Shoaib Akhtar reject Salman Khan's film offer? Cricketer reveals real reason

Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he turned down a Bollywood film offered by Salman Khan because he felt he could not balance a career in cricket with the demands of the film industry.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Why did Shoaib Akhtar reject Salman Khan's film offer? Cricketer reveals real reason
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Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has opened up about his brief brush with Bollywood and revealed why he decided against pursuing acting opportunities in Hindi films. The former fast bowler said he had considered entering the industry when relations between India and Pakistan were more cordial, but ultimately felt that managing cricket and cinema simultaneously would not be possible.

Shoaib Akhtar was approached for Gangster

Speaking on Tabish Hashmi's show, Akhtar recalled receiving an offer for the 2006 film Gangster. However, he clarified that he was not being considered for Emraan Hashmi's role and was instead approached for another character.

Akhtar also revealed that Salman Khan had offered him a film. Despite the opportunity, he decided not to take it forward because he did not want to split his time between professional cricket and acting.

“I couldn’t survive in two parallel worlds. I would play cricket for six or seven months and then spend six or seven months shooting. People would always tag me with women there… So, although I had considered it, three or four directors told me, ‘You don’t have to do much to play the villain’," he said.

Why Shoaib Akhtar chose cricket over Bollywood

Akhtar explained that both professions required intense commitment. While cricket demanded constant attention to fitness and performance, the film industry came with its own pressure to deliver successful movies.

“But the major thing I felt was, ‘Man, I won’t be able to survive in two industries.’ In one, there’s the issue of fitness, and in the other, there’s so much pressure to make a film a hit. I couldn’t do it for the lights and camera.”

The cricketer also anticipated that entering Bollywood would bring considerable media attention, including speculation about his relationships with actresses.

Shoaib Akhtar praises Salman Khan

Although Akhtar rejected the opportunity to work in Bollywood, he spoke warmly about Salman and praised his personality and charitable work.

“I look a little like Salman, physique-wise. But Salman is a far better human being than I am. I am nothing compared to him. He is a very kind-hearted person. He does a lot of charity and helps people a great deal.”

Shoaib Akhtar wanted Salman Khan for his biopic

Akhtar's association with Bollywood has also extended to discussions about a possible biopic on his life.

In a 2016 interview with IANS, the former cricketer said that the decision to make a film about his life should ultimately be taken by fans and filmmakers. However, he had already decided who he would like to see portray him.

Akhtar said he wanted Salman Khan to play him “in the biopic, if that happens”.

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