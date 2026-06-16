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Why did Raj Nidimoru refuse to say 'I love you' to wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Maa Inti Bangaram event?

Raj Nidimoru jokingly refused to say 'I love you' to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on stage at the Maa Inti Bangaram event and instead praised her acting talent.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Why did Raj Nidimoru refuse to say 'I love you' to wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Maa Inti Bangaram event?
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Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, grabbed attention during the promotional event of Maa Inti Bangaram when an unexpected exchange between the couple sparked reactions online. While promoting the film, Raj was asked to publicly express his love for Samantha, but his response left the audience amused.

Raj’s response leaves the audience surprised:

There was this event in Hyderabad before something big came out. The host, Suma, was talking to Raj and the people in the audience were really cheering for Raj and Samantha to be together. Suma was. She wanted Raj to tell Samantha that he loves her. Raj did not want to say that on stage. Raj said, 'A lot of people have already told her that on stage. They’re screaming it from there, too. So, it’s nothing new,' he replied, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Raj praises Samantha’s acting skills:

While trying to keep things on the down low, Raj had no problem at all praising Samantha’s performance in the film. He mentioned that working on Maa Inti Bangaram gave him a sort of deeper understanding of her acting abilities and all those hidden nuances too.

Also read: Farah Khan jokes about Akshay Kumar’s helicopter travel during Tees Maar Khan shoot: 'Main paise kha gaya?'

As Raj explained it, Samantha quite often caught the team off guard by nailing emotionally demanding scenes perfectly, like in the very first take itself. He called her an incredible performer, the kind who keeps uncovering fresh dimensions as an actor with each project, somehow. Then, turning towards Samantha, he joked and said he was talking to her purely from the actor's side, not as his wife.

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