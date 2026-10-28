Why Cannes-winning Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been sentenced to five years in prison?

Known for his critically-acclaimed films including The Circle, Offside, This is Not a Film, Taxi, and It Was Just An Accident; the controversial Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison, on top of his previous one-year conviction.

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was already facing a one-year prison sentence, has now been sentenced to five years and one month in a separate ruling by a Tehran Revolutionary Court. Panahi’s lawyer Mostafa Nili shared with Emtedad News Agency that the court has now sentenced his client in absentia to five years and one month of imprisonment – though implementation of both rulings is discretionary – and issued an order for the confiscation of Panahi’s assets, plus a two-year ban on using social media a two-year travel ban. Panahi’s lawyer said his client’s bank accounts were suddenly frozen last week, prompting them to visit the prosecutor’s office in Tehran, where they learned that the verdict had been issued in absentia.

Over the past two decades, Panahi has had frequent run-ins with the Iranian authorities. In 2010, the revered auteur, known globally for his critically-acclaimed and prize-winning films such as The Circle, Offside, This is Not a Film, Taxi, and No Bears, was banned from making movies, speaking to the press and traveling, though he surreptitiously kept making them anyway.

In 2022, Panahi was arrested in connection with protests by a group of filmmakers but was released about seven months later. The ban was lifted in April 2023, and Iranian authorities allowed Panahi to travel to Cannes to launch It Was Just an Accident. Panahi subsequently traveled widely to promote the 2025 political thriller, which won the Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Fetival.

Panahi returned to Iran in March 2026 despite the fact that, at that point, he faced a one-year prison sentence in his home country and a climate of escalating tension that made his return very risky. In April 2026, the Iranian filmmaker was also named in Time 100, the Time magazine's list of 100 most influential people of 2026.

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