Know why BLACKPINK's Jisoo is getting hate after South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun's death

South Korean star Park Soo Ryun, who is known for Snowdrop and has appeared in several musicals such as The Days We Loved and Siddhartha has died following a fatal accident at the age of 29.

The actress fell down a flight of stairs while returning to her home. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brain dead after resuscitating her, reported Osen. She reportedly died just a day before her performance in Jeju Island.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is getting hate on social media. People are calling her a bug superstar but a bad person by heart. It all started because, as per reports, Jisoo and Park Soo Ryun had together worked in a K-pop drama. Fans are assuming that Jisoo and Park knew each other.

Despite knowing the actress, Jisoo didn’t post anything related to her on social media. They lost their cool when, on Wednesday, photos of the BLACKPINK singer partying in Australia went viral on social media. Fans started saying that she has no heart as one of K-drama stars died and she is partying in Australia with other BLACKPINK members. They took to Twitter and slammed her.

Meanwhile, in honour of the actor, her family has decided to donate her organs. Park Soo Ryun’s mother told Soompi, "Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs (organs). As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted (by the thought that her heart) has gone to someone and is beating."

Park Soo Ryun made her debut in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore. She then went on to appear in more musicals. In Snowdrop, Park Soo Ryun played the role of one of the detained university students who were later released by authorities later. (With inputs from IANS)

