Ben Affleck has shared his candid thoughts about wearing the Batsuit during his tenure as Batman in the DC Extended Universe.As per Variety, in a recent interview, Affleck revealed that the suits were "horrendous to wear" due to their lack of breathability and extreme heat. Affleck described the experience of wearing the Batsuit as "difficult" and "exhausting," and said, "They're hot for one thing. They don't breathe. They're made to look the way they want them to look. There's no thought put into the human being," as quoted by Variety.

Why Batman hate wearing Batsuit?

He added that the suits made him sweat profusely, making it challenging to feel heroic while wearing them.Affleck jokingly suggested that his fellow Batmen, Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, might have been better suited to handle the physical demands of the suit. Affleck played Batman in several films, including 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.'The Batsuit has faced criticism before, with director Tim Burton previously expressing his disapproval of the "Batnipple" suit worn by George Clooney in "Batman and Robin."

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez divorce

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' pair is again in the news. This time The Batman actor opened up about his divorce with Lopez. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, once Hollywood's most loved couple, were in the news all of last year for their highly-publicised divorce. The couple rekindled their romance after close to 20 years of initially breaking up and got married in 2022. It looked like the perfect fairytale on paper which is why fans were shocked when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce earlier this year after two years of marriage.

In an interview for GQ’s April 2025 cover, Ben Affleck finally talked about this chapter in his life, revealing that even though their split wasn’t due to any scandal or major event, he feels too “embarrassed" to share the details.

(With inputs from ANI)