ENTERTAINMENT

Why Badshah issued summons by Haryana Women's Commission over Haryanvi song 'Tateeree'?

A fresh controversy has erupted around rapper-singer Badshah after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a formal summons over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi song 'Tateeree.'The commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia said the panel has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter following complaints that the song's lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and modesty. The controversy has been building since the track's release around March 1, 2026.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 05:51 PM IST

A fresh controversy has erupted around rapper-singer Badshah after the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a formal summons over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi song 'Tateeree.'The commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia said the panel has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter following complaints that the song's lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and modesty. The controversy has been building since the track's release around March 1, 2026.

According to an official summons issued on March 6, the case concerns complaints filed against Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia. The document has been addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing authorities to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the scheduled hearing.

The complaint has been submitted by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. Both complainants have alleged that the lyrics of Tateeree contain indecent vocabulary and objectify women and minors. The commission has taken note of these allegations and initiated proceedings to examine the matter. The HSCW has scheduled a hearing on March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am.

The proceedings will take place at the Conference Hall, DC Office in Panipat, with Bhatia presiding. Speaking about the controversy, Bhatia also raised concerns about how the song cleared regulatory scrutiny. She stated that she had previously served as a member of the Film Censor Board for three years and questioned how a song with such lyrics was approved.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

