Why are Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra living separately? Actor breaks silence

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have been living separately for 18 months due to work and family reasons, but they said there are no divorce talks and they are still married.

Actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have been living separately for about 1.5 years. But the couple said there have been no talks of divorce. They clarified that they are still married and continue to stay in touch.

Living apart for 18 months

According to a Times of India report, a source said Amruta and Himanshu have been staying at different places for the past year and a half. 'There has been no conversation about a legal separation or divorce. They continue to share a warm friendship and remain in regular touch, discussing both personal matters and work,' the source told TOI.

The couple has chosen to live apart because of financial difficulties, differing professional aspirations, and family obligations. They are using this time to evaluate their situation, potentially leading to reconciliation or legal separation. When contacted by the publication, both actors gave a joint statement. 'We are still married. Beyond that, we do not wish to comment on our personal lives.'

Met on reality show, married in 2015

In 2004, Amruta and Himanshu first crossed paths on the sets of Ki Khoj, one of India's Best Cinestars. Before being married in January 2015, they dated for a number of years. They competed together and won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 that same year.

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Career so far

Amruta Khanvilkar works in Hindi and Marathi films and television series. She has appeared in Marathi films, including Baji, Aayna Ka Bayna, Saade Maade Teen, and Arjun. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main are two of her most recent Hindi projects. Himanshu Malhotra has appeared in Hindi films like Raazi, Himmatwala, and Phoonk. He has been in television programs such as Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, and Bhagonwali-Baante Apni Taqdeer. The two claimed to have a positive connection despite living apart.