Why are Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan moving court over personality rights?

Bollywood stars are approaching courts to curb deepfake videos, AI-generated content and unauthorised use of their images and voices, highlighting growing concerns over digital impersonation.

Bollywood is witnessing an unprecedented surge in legal action as stars move to protect themselves from the misuse of AI-generated content and deepfakes. The latest celebrity to step into the courtroom is Akshay Kumar, who filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking urgent protection against unauthorised use of his image, voice, and persona. Justice Arif Doctor heard the petition and reserved the order, signaling potential interim relief for the actor.

Akshay joins a growing list of stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Asha Bhosle, all of whom have recently obtained court protections against AI abuse. The violations vary widely, from fake trailers and obscene content to counterfeit merchandise and manipulated social media posts. In Akshay Kumar’s case, a viral fake trailer showed him as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while other manipulated videos sparked public outrage. His petition also highlighted AI tools offering voice replication in his tone, obscene blogs, and content originating from the dark web.

Celebrity personality rights under legal spotlight

Personality rights give public figures control over how their name, image, voice, and likeness are used commercially or publicly. Courts in India have been proactive despite the absence of AI-specific laws. The Delhi High Court has issued relief to Hrithik Roshan, restricting commercial AI content while allowing non-commercial fan pages, and similar protections have been extended to Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Celebrities are increasingly seeking 'John Doe injunctions' against anonymous offenders, as AI content often originates from unknown sources. Experts warn that India’s massive digital population and easy access to AI technology make this problem urgent, not just for celebrities but ordinary users. The Bachchans’ recent lawsuit also raises concerns over AI platforms using celebrity content for model training without consent.

As Bollywood grapples with the growing digital menace, these landmark cases highlight the urgent need for robust AI regulations, balancing protection, privacy, and free expression in an increasingly online world.