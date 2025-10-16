Why are Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan moving court over personality rights?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...

Will Donald Trump intervene in Pakistan-Afghanistan war? Can he force Taliban to accept Durand Line?

AR Rahman reveals Hindu astrologer gave him his Muslim name, adds he never liked his name Dilip Kumar: 'No disrespect to...'

October School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain CLOSED for 5 days in Delhi-NCR, check state-wise list for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2025: Know key differences between green crackers and traditional crackers

Roopa Ganguly aka Mahabharat's Draupadi remembers Pankaj Dheer: 'He was the second most handsome man on set after...'

Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Will US slap China with 500% tariffs if Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks fail?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to replace Salman Agha as T20I captain

After India humiliation, PCB eyes leadership reset - dropped star tipped to repl

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE cities of Bihar from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad

Ahead of Chhath puja, Diwali, Spicejet launches new festive flights to THESE...

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...

Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Why are Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan moving court over personality rights?

Bollywood stars are approaching courts to curb deepfake videos, AI-generated content and unauthorised use of their images and voices, highlighting growing concerns over digital impersonation.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Why are Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan moving court over personality rights?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood is witnessing an unprecedented surge in legal action as stars move to protect themselves from the misuse of AI-generated content and deepfakes. The latest celebrity to step into the courtroom is Akshay Kumar, who filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking urgent protection against unauthorised use of his image, voice, and persona. Justice Arif Doctor heard the petition and reserved the order, signaling potential interim relief for the actor.

Akshay joins a growing list of stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Asha Bhosle, all of whom have recently obtained court protections against AI abuse. The violations vary widely, from fake trailers and obscene content to counterfeit merchandise and manipulated social media posts. In Akshay Kumar’s case, a viral fake trailer showed him as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while other manipulated videos sparked public outrage. His petition also highlighted AI tools offering voice replication in his tone, obscene blogs, and content originating from the dark web.

Celebrity personality rights under legal spotlight

Personality rights give public figures control over how their name, image, voice, and likeness are used commercially or publicly. Courts in India have been proactive despite the absence of AI-specific laws. The Delhi High Court has issued relief to Hrithik Roshan, restricting commercial AI content while allowing non-commercial fan pages, and similar protections have been extended to Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Rishab Shetty, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Celebrities are increasingly seeking 'John Doe injunctions' against anonymous offenders, as AI content often originates from unknown sources. Experts warn that India’s massive digital population and easy access to AI technology make this problem urgent, not just for celebrities but ordinary users. The Bachchans’ recent lawsuit also raises concerns over AI platforms using celebrity content for model training without consent.

As Bollywood grapples with the growing digital menace, these landmark cases highlight the urgent need for robust AI regulations, balancing protection, privacy, and free expression in an increasingly online world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-India trade deal soon? India lifts ban on postal services to US, introduces...
US-India trade deal soon? India lifts ban on postal services to US
New Study Finds That Combining Treatments Works Better Than Using Minoxidil Alone
Combination Therapy Outperforms Minoxidil for Hair Growth
Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny reaction; here's why internet is loving it
Orry’s ‘love at first sight’ moment with Salman Khan gets Malaika Arora’s funny
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen oldest, deadliest game...'
Asim Munir among Pakistan's most unpopular Army Chiefs? Report says, 'chosen old
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash: Pakistan launches airstrike in Kandahar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE