Why AP Dhillon hasn't done any Bollywood song? Singer makes SHOCKING revelation: 'Huge actors want my...'

Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon has been making waves in the music industry with his fusion of Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and his soulful and earthy voice. With tracks like Afsos, Excuses, With You and Brown Munde among others, he is ruling the industry. Unlike other singers like Diljit Dosanjh and Guru Randhawa, he hasn't yet done any Bollywood songs. Recently, the singer revealed that the real reason behind his distance from Bollywood was despite offers from 'huge actors'.



Why AP Dhillon refused to sing Bollywood songs?

In a recent conversation on a podcast with YouTube channel SMTV, Dhillon explained why he has never sung for Bollywood. Accusing certain actors of exploiting artists, he said, “I’ll tell you why I’ve never done a Bollywood song yet. It’s only because I care for my people. It’s not about Bollywood. I want to set an example for my people. I told them that I’m happy to do a song for them, but they must first change the way they do business. They exploit the song and the artiste for their own profit."

Further, Dhillon refrained from taking names and continued, " I don’t want to take names, but a couple of huge actors said that they want my music in their film. I made the song; we even had the scene in mind. But they want to own the song, they want the rights to the song, the remix rights, they want to exploit. That’s not correct."



AP Dhillon blames A-listers for exploitative practices

Expressing concern over exploitative practices in the music industry, Dhillon emphasised the need for solidarity among artistes to prevent exploitation, particularly of junior talent. Dhillon noted that other A-listers continue to work with these producers, undermining efforts to drive change. He highlighted the limited pool of prominent Punjabi artistes, which allows producers to easily find alternative collaborators. "I don’t want a young artist to lose out on their source of income by selling their hit song. I don’t want them to be exploited. But the only problem is that the other A-listers are still giving songs," he added.