Taapsee Pannu urged women to stop chasing a flat midriff, saying a small amount of lower belly fat is healthy and natural. She encouraged prioritising health over unrealistic beauty standards.

Actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her past struggle with body image, revealing that she once pushed herself too hard in pursuit of a perfectly flat midriff. The actor has now urged young women to stop chasing unrealistic beauty standards and prioritise their health over social media aesthetics.

Taapsee Pannu recalls overworking herself:

On Instagram Stories, Taapsee shared, sort of, how she got a little obsessed with having a flat stomach even though she was physically fit while she was growing up. She said she just never got why a tiny bit of lower belly fat would still hang around, and that confusion made her go harder with her workouts.

Later, as she said, she figured out that doing too much exercise can actually backfire. When the body gets pushed past its limits, it can slip into this protective mode and instead of losing fat, it may start holding on to water. So in the end, that lower belly part might look the same…or sometimes even more noticeable, even if the workouts are intense.

‘Every woman’s body is different’:

Taapsee stressed that women shouldn’t compare their bodies to others or assume their looks will stay the same every day. She also noted that hormonal fluctuations happen in a very natural way, and they can nudge how the midsection appears.

The actor said she only truly accepted this reality after years of 'torturing' herself by chasing unrealistic expectations. She added that nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal helped her see that a small amount of fat and water retention around the lower abdomen is normal and honestly, it can be necessary too.

Also read: ‘Why a flat midriff shouldn’t be the goal’: Taapsee Pannu reveals she ‘tortured’ herself for a flat stomach

Health over social media perfection:

Taapsee said a small amount of lower belly fat is natural and helps protect reproductive organs. She urged women not to follow extreme diets or workouts for social media-perfect looks and instead focus on staying healthy. On the work front, she will next be seen in Gandhari.