FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
7 Everyday Situations When You Might Need to Check Your IP Address

7 Everyday Situations When You Might Need to Check Your IP Address

Whole Bollywood waking up today? Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on CJP student protest, internet brutally trolls actress

Whole Bollywood waking up today? Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on CJP student

The Oval to host WTC 2025-27 final; India's qualification scenarios explained

The Oval to host WTC 2025-27 final; India's qualification scenarios explained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Whole Bollywood waking up today? Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on CJP student protest, internet brutally trolls actress

After Alia Bhatt and other celebrities spoke up, Kareena Kapoor posted about student protests and education, urging that young voices be heard. Netizens criticized the timing, calling it PR-driven and late.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Whole Bollywood waking up today? Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on CJP student protest, internet brutally trolls actress
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and others spoke up, now actress Kareena Kapoor has joined in, posting about the nationwide student protests and the need to listen to young voices.

Kareena Kapoor's post:

In response to the ongoing student protests, Kareena posted a message on Instagram. In the post, she emphasised the value of education for kids and families and emphasised that pupils won't trust the system unless they think integrity, diligence, and merit are crucial. She added that it is no longer possible to dismiss the voices of young people who want to be heard. The appointment coincides with protests over purported NEET violations and demands for the education ministry to be held accountable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens reaction:

Kareena’s post sparked a wave of criticism online, with many users questioning the timing and intent behind the celebrity statements. Several comments suggested the posts were coordinated, with one user writing, 'Looks like the whole Bollywood has now got the approval for their post that too on the same day one after the another' and another adding,'Whole Bollywood woke up today ?'. Others mocked the tone, saying, 'I can't sit with it any longer' now that the PM has made a statement. LOL.' and 'I've sat with this for days. But today my PR team asked me not to.'

Some were more direct, asking 'why would every celebrity suddenly speak up after the PM's tweet,what  a shame.' and 'You didn’t sit with anything. You were just waiting for someone else to be the first to speak out and now you were having fomo!' A few also called the message vague, with comments like 'Words like 'accountability' 'failed system' missing from your post!!!' and "Please keep sitting only because this doesn’t help! The herd of sheep is out!' There were even sarcastic jabs like 'Hey Chatgpt. Write a 200 word paragraph showing how affected I am by the student protests in India. Make sure I don't take any sides and appear as diplomatic as possible.'

Also read: Despite Akshay Kumar's silence, wife Twinkle Khanna backs CJP protests: 'Young people still have courage to...'

About the protest:

Students across India held the 'Chalo Sansad' march led by CJP to protest alleged NEET irregularities, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Demonstrations in Mumbai and Delhi saw detentions, lathi charges and tear gas, with one photo of model Rhiya Ahir blocking a police van in Shivaji Park going viral as a symbol of the protests.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
7 Everyday Situations When You Might Need to Check Your IP Address
7 Everyday Situations When You Might Need to Check Your IP Address
Whole Bollywood waking up today? Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on CJP student protest, internet brutally trolls actress
Whole Bollywood waking up today? Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on CJP student
The Oval to host WTC 2025-27 final; India's qualification scenarios explained
The Oval to host WTC 2025-27 final; India's qualification scenarios explained
Varun Dhawan says 'students have right to ask questions', gets brutally trolled for his old song 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai': 'Even condoms are...'
Varun Dhawan says 'students have right to ask questions', gets brutally trolled
'Every District. One Day. One Demand': CJP Calls for Nationwide Protest on July 24, releases SOPs, protest toolkit
CJP Calls for Nationwide Protest on July 24
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement