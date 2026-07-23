Whole Bollywood waking up today? Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on CJP student protest, internet brutally trolls actress

After Alia Bhatt and other celebrities spoke up, Kareena Kapoor posted about student protests and education, urging that young voices be heard. Netizens criticized the timing, calling it PR-driven and late.

After Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and others spoke up, now actress Kareena Kapoor has joined in, posting about the nationwide student protests and the need to listen to young voices.

Kareena Kapoor's post:

In response to the ongoing student protests, Kareena posted a message on Instagram. In the post, she emphasised the value of education for kids and families and emphasised that pupils won't trust the system unless they think integrity, diligence, and merit are crucial. She added that it is no longer possible to dismiss the voices of young people who want to be heard. The appointment coincides with protests over purported NEET violations and demands for the education ministry to be held accountable.

Netizens reaction:

Kareena’s post sparked a wave of criticism online, with many users questioning the timing and intent behind the celebrity statements. Several comments suggested the posts were coordinated, with one user writing, 'Looks like the whole Bollywood has now got the approval for their post that too on the same day one after the another' and another adding,'Whole Bollywood woke up today ?'. Others mocked the tone, saying, 'I can't sit with it any longer' now that the PM has made a statement. LOL.' and 'I've sat with this for days. But today my PR team asked me not to.'

Some were more direct, asking 'why would every celebrity suddenly speak up after the PM's tweet,what a shame.' and 'You didn’t sit with anything. You were just waiting for someone else to be the first to speak out and now you were having fomo!' A few also called the message vague, with comments like 'Words like 'accountability' 'failed system' missing from your post!!!' and "Please keep sitting only because this doesn’t help! The herd of sheep is out!' There were even sarcastic jabs like 'Hey Chatgpt. Write a 200 word paragraph showing how affected I am by the student protests in India. Make sure I don't take any sides and appear as diplomatic as possible.'

Also read: Despite Akshay Kumar's silence, wife Twinkle Khanna backs CJP protests: 'Young people still have courage to...'

About the protest:

Students across India held the 'Chalo Sansad' march led by CJP to protest alleged NEET irregularities, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Demonstrations in Mumbai and Delhi saw detentions, lathi charges and tear gas, with one photo of model Rhiya Ahir blocking a police van in Shivaji Park going viral as a symbol of the protests.