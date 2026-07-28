FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs

CJP Protest: Party Claims Breakthrough After New Protest Threat, Centre Agrees To Withdraw FIRs

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sutirtha Mukherjee Defeats Maldives' Fathimath Dheema Ali By 3-0

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch

'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Who would've thought': Malti Marie vibes to mom Priyanka Chopra’s Gunday song Tune Maari Entriyaan

Priyanka Chopra got emotional watching daughter Malti vibe to her song Tune Maari Entriyaan and shared the moment from Hyderabad on Instagram.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 10:44 AM IST

'Who would've thought': Malti Marie vibes to mom Priyanka Chopra’s Gunday song Tune Maari Entriyaan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on Sunday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The family is currently in Hyderabad. On Monday, Priyanka shared sweet moments of Malti watching her old song on TV and spending time with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra.

Malti watches Mom’s Gunday song

Priyanka posted an Instagram video of Malti watching her 2014 song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' from the film Gunday instead of cartoons. She captioned it, 'Who would have thought?' with a crying face and heart emoji and tagged Nick Jonas, suggesting he was watching as well.

Untitled design 2026 07 28T104043 294

In the clip, Malti appeared to enjoy the song and vibed to it. Fans loved the moment. One wrote, 'She must be absolutely amazed and proud.' Another said, 'Malti is vibing.' Another fan commented, 'Please do Malti's reaction while watching you.' In another photo, Priyanka shared a photo of Malti walking with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra, on a terrace. The post showed some quality time between the grandmother and granddaughter.

About the song and film

Ali Abbas Zafar's 2014 action movie Gunday has the song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan.' The movie, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, centres on two orphaned friends who rise to prominence in Kolkata. Gunday was profitable. Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Dadlani performed the song, which became a chart hit. Sohail Sen composed the music and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala react to Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi being called 'lovebirds'

Priyanka’s next Indian film

Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema after eight years in SS Rajamouli's action-adventure film, Varanasi, which features elements of time travel. She will play the role of Mandakini, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu. The movie, one of the most expensive in India with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, is currently in production and scheduled for theatrical release in April 2027, generating excitement among fans for Priyanka's comeback.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues chilling threat to Donald Trump's wife, son Barron named in video
'Kill Melania': IRGC-linked media issues threat to Donald Trump's wife, son
'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat over 'No Lock Upp' comment; Watch
'Main tumhe terminate karta hoon': Riteish Deshmukh lashes out at Yogesh Rawat
How digital transformation takes place in India's pharmaceutical: Sudeepta Rana's experience in preventing failures after launch
How digital transformation takes place in India's pharmaceutical
Dheeraj Dhoopar fires back at Kangana Ranaut's Shah Rukh Khan jibe after Lock Upp 2 exit
Dheeraj Dhoopar fires back at Kangana Ranaut's Shah Rukh Khan jibe
Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored | What happened
Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement