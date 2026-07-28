'Who would've thought': Malti Marie vibes to mom Priyanka Chopra’s Gunday song Tune Maari Entriyaan

Priyanka Chopra got emotional watching daughter Malti vibe to her song Tune Maari Entriyaan and shared the moment from Hyderabad on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on Sunday with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. The family is currently in Hyderabad. On Monday, Priyanka shared sweet moments of Malti watching her old song on TV and spending time with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra.

Malti watches Mom’s Gunday song

Priyanka posted an Instagram video of Malti watching her 2014 song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan' from the film Gunday instead of cartoons. She captioned it, 'Who would have thought?' with a crying face and heart emoji and tagged Nick Jonas, suggesting he was watching as well.

In the clip, Malti appeared to enjoy the song and vibed to it. Fans loved the moment. One wrote, 'She must be absolutely amazed and proud.' Another said, 'Malti is vibing.' Another fan commented, 'Please do Malti's reaction while watching you.' In another photo, Priyanka shared a photo of Malti walking with her grandmother, Madhu Chopra, on a terrace. The post showed some quality time between the grandmother and granddaughter.

About the song and film

Ali Abbas Zafar's 2014 action movie Gunday has the song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan.' The movie, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, centres on two orphaned friends who rise to prominence in Kolkata. Gunday was profitable. Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Dadlani performed the song, which became a chart hit. Sohail Sen composed the music and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

Also read: Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sufi Motiwala react to Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi being called 'lovebirds'

Priyanka’s next Indian film

Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema after eight years in SS Rajamouli's action-adventure film, Varanasi, which features elements of time travel. She will play the role of Mandakini, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu. The movie, one of the most expensive in India with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, is currently in production and scheduled for theatrical release in April 2027, generating excitement among fans for Priyanka's comeback.