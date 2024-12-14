Over a month after his death, a battle over designer Rohit Bal's wealth worth crores has erupted between his family and ex-boyfriend, Lalit Tehlan.

Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal, 63, breathed his last on November 1, 2024, after battling a prolonged illness. His unfortunate demise sent shockwaves through the fashion and cinema indusry.

Over a month after the designer's death, a battle over his wealth worth crores has erupted between his family and ex-boyfriend, Lalit Tehlan. To everyone's surprise, both of them are claiming that they have Bal's will.

According to several media reports, Rohit Bal's estimated wealth is said to be between Rs 8 crores and 42 crores.

Lalit Tehlan, who was spotted with Rohit at almost all events, said, “Rohit owned 99% of Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd. And 1% belongs to Billa (Rohit's brother Rajiv Bal). You need two directors in a company. Most of the assets fall under the company. Major chunk will come to me along with movable and immovable assets, which includes his personal house, personal bank account, his fixed deposits", as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Moreover, Rajiv Bal told HT, "I don’t know what you are talking about...We also have a will. Until I see the will (the one with Lalit), I cannot say anything about it.”

About Rohit Bal's family

As per several media reports, Rohit Bal was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 8, 1961 to his parents, Duffy Bal and Rakka Bal. He has a brother named Rajiv Bal, who has always maintained a lowkey profile.

Bal's father passed away when he was just 11. Not so much is known about his mother. At present, Rajiv Bal is representing the family's side in the will dispute case.