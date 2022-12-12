Who was veteran actress Veena Kapoor? Know twisted reason, gory details behind her murder

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor (Photo - Twitter)

The TV and film industry was left in shock when the gruesome murder of veteran actress Veena Kapoor came forward, and her own son was arrested by the Mumbai police after being the prime accused in the murder of the 74-year-old woman.

Veena Kapoor, who was a known face in the television industry in India, was allegedly murdered by her son Sachin Kapoor, and the reason behind the murder was a property dispute within the family. The news of the murder was brought to the public light by Kapoor’s colleague Nilu Kohli.

Nilu Kohli, who had worked with Veena for over five years, took to social media to spill the gory details of the murder, as revealed by Sachin Kapoor to the police during interrogation. Sachin confessed to murdering his mother in a fit of rage.

Who was Veena Kapoor?

Veena Kapoor was a notable actress in the Indian TV industry and was a prominent face in many daily soaps over the decades. She rose to fame through her pivotal roles in TV shows during the 2000s and had parts in several Bollywood movies as well.

The most famous appearances by Veena Kapoor were in television shows such as Meri Bhabhi, Ajooni, Mitter Pyare Nu Haal Mureedan Da Kehna, Dal: The Gang, and Bandhan Pheron Ke. Her most popular show so far was on Meri Bhabhi.

Kapoor had started her friendship with Nilu Kohli on the sets of Meri Bhabhi and the two actresses had become close during the span of 2000 to 2008. Kohli and Kapoor remained friends for a decade but lost touch during the pandemic.

Why was Veena Kapoor murdered?

As revealed by Nilu Kohli on her Instagram post, Veena Kapoor was murdered by her son because of a property dispute within the family. Her son Sachin was allegedly eyeing a plot worth Rs 15 crore, which belonged to Veena Kapoor.

Veena and Sachin were in her flat in Juhu, Mumbai when a heated argument broke out between the two. Sachin then took a baseball bat and bashed his mother's head repeatedly till she was dead inside the apartment itself.

43-year-old Sachin then packed her body in a cardboard box and drove over 90 kms to dispose of it. With the help of their house help Chhotu aka Lalukumar Mandal, Sachin threw Veena’s body into a river far away from Mumbai.

Sachin is currently in police custody and has confessed to the crime of murdering his mother. More details regarding the murder will be revealed soon by the police.

