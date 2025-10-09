Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 53

Reports suggest that Varinder Ghuman was undergoing treatment in Amritsar, where he suffered a heart attack and died.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 09:18 PM IST

Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 53
Varinder Ghuman, a Punjabi actor and bodybuilder, has reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday, October 9. He was 53. Reports suggest that Ghuman was undergoing treatment in Amritsar, where he suffered a heart attack and died.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu condoled Ghuman's demise. "The passing away of the pride of Punjab, 'The He-Man of India' Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country," Bittu wrote in Punjabi in a post on X. The minister said, “He [Ghuman] set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth. May God grant him abode at His feet.”

Who was Varinder Ghuman?

Varinder Ghuman was a Punjabi actor and bodybuilder. He was a well-known name in name in both the bodybuilding and entertainment worlds. In Bollywood, Ghuman played Shakeel, a Pakistani Prison Guard, in 'Tiger 3', which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. His death has come as a shock to many who followed his journey from his early days as a champion bodybuilder to his later roles in film. He had 1 million followers on Instagram.

 

