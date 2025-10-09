Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 53

Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies
ENTERTAINMENT
Varinder Ghuman, a Punjabi actor and bodybuilder, has reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday, October 9. He was 53. Reports suggest that Ghuman was undergoing treatment in Amritsar, where he suffered a heart attack and died.
Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu condoled Ghuman's demise. "The passing away of the pride of Punjab, 'The He-Man of India' Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country," Bittu wrote in Punjabi in a post on X. The minister said, “He [Ghuman] set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth. May God grant him abode at His feet.”
Varinder Ghuman was a Punjabi actor and bodybuilder. He was a well-known name in name in both the bodybuilding and entertainment worlds. In Bollywood, Ghuman played Shakeel, a Pakistani Prison Guard, in 'Tiger 3', which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. His death has come as a shock to many who followed his journey from his early days as a champion bodybuilder to his later roles in film. He had 1 million followers on Instagram.