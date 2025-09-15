FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sapna Didi? Mafia queen who wanted to kill Dawood Ibrahim, inspiration for Triptii Dimri's character in O'Romeo, Shahid Kapoor plays...

It is being speculated that Triptii Dimri's character Afsha in the upcoming movie is inspired by Sapna Didi, a fearless woman from Mumbai's underworld who sought revenge against Dawood Ibrahim for her husband's murder.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 12:20 AM IST

Who was Sapna Didi? Mafia queen who wanted to kill Dawood Ibrahim, inspiration for Triptii Dimri's character in O'Romeo, Shahid Kapoor plays...
The much-awaited teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of the gritty, dark tale of Romeo. The makers dropped a one-minute, 35-second teaser on Saturday, introducing key characters played by Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar. 

The teaser opens to show Shahid as the rugged and ferocious Romeo, ready to take on a fight. Sporting a raw, unpolished look with a brutal demeanour, Shahid's character appeared to be shaped by violence, carrying anger beneath the surface. His character is reportedly inspired by the real-life Mumbai underworld figure Hussain Ustara, who was known for his rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim. It is being speculated that Triptii Dimri's character Afsha in the upcoming movie is inspired by Sapna Didi, a fearless woman from Mumbai's underworld who sought revenge against Dawood Ibrahim for her husband's murder. 

Who was Sapna Didi?

Sapna Didi, born Ashraf Khan, was a quiet woman whose life changed when her husband, Mehmood Khan, was murdered by Dawood Ibrahim's gang. The setback transformed her from a grieving widow to a feared gangster, dedicating her life to avenge her husband's death. She formed alliances and plotted against Ibrahim. She partnered with rival gangster Hussain Ustara, who trained her in martial arts, bike riding, and the use of weapons. Her most deadly operation was an attempt to kill Dawood during a cricket match in Sharjah, but it failed, and she was brutally killed in 1994.

About O'Romeo 

O Romeo marks a fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Earlier, the makers announced the film's title and release date, along with a new poster.

What stands out in the teaser further are the glimpses of actors Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar, who are likely to add more layers to the story. Actor Avinash Tiwary also makes a powerful appearance in the teaser. Others in the cast are Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande. Presented by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj,  O'Romeo is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies)

