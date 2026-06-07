Who was Salim Kumar? Veteran Malayalam actor dies at 56, won National Film Award for Adaminte Makan Abu

Malayalam cinema legend Salim Kumar, who won National Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu, passed away on Saturday at the age of 56. His son Chandu Salim Kumar has appeared in recent Malayalam blockbusters, Manjummel Boys and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, who rose from Kerala's mimicry circuit to become one of the most versatile performers in Malayalam cinema, died at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment for pneumonia, family sources said. He was 56. Kumar died around 10.43 pm on Saturday, they said. The actor, who had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day and was placed on ventilator support. According to family sources, he developed sudden health complications and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Salim Kumar acting career and National Film Award

Associated with drama and mimicry before entering films, Salim Kumar began his film career in 1997. Celebrated for his versatility, he delivered acclaimed performances in Achanurangatha Veedu, Traffic and Perumazhakkalam, while his comic turns in Pulival Kalyanam, Thuruppugulan and Kunjikoonan made him one of Malayalam cinema's most beloved actors. Kumar won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Adaminte Makan Abu and has also received four Kerala State Film Awards.

Salim Kumar as a director

Apart from his prolific acting career, Kumar has also directed three Malayalam films. He began his directorial career with the 2015 film Compartment, a social drama set largely inside a train compartment that explored human relationships and social issues. He later directed films such as Karutha Joothan and Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam, showcasing both serious and satirical storytelling.

Salim Kumar's son Chandu Salim Kumar in Malayalam blockbusters

Salim Kumar is married to Sunitha, who has largely stayed away from the public spotlight, and the couple have two sons, actor Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar. Chandu Salim Kumar is a rising Malayalam actor who gained recognition for playing pivotal supporting roles in the blockbuster films Manjummel Boys and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

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