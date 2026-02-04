FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14

Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14, remembers Saint Valentine and his message of love. Though it began in Western countries, it has become popular in India, especially among young people, as a day to express love and affection.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 10:12 AM IST

Who was Saint Valentine? Know priest who inspired celebration of love on February 14
Every year on February 14, people celebrate Valentine's Day as a day of love and affection. Saint Valentine, who valued kindness and love, is honoured by the name. Valentine's Day has gained popularity in India, particularly among youth, despite having originated in Western nations.

Who was Saint Valentine?

Around the third century, a Christian priest named Saint Valentine lived in Rome. Claudius II, the Roman emperor at the time, thought single men were better soldiers. Thus, he outlawed young men from getting married. This rule did not sit well with Saint Valentine. He secretly assisted young couples in getting married because he believed in love and marriage. Saint Valentine was detained and imprisoned after the emperor learned of it. Valentine is thought to have been kind and helpful to others while incarcerated. According to some accounts, he even became close friends with the jailer's daughter after healing her. He is reported to have written a note signed 'From your Valentine' before his execution on February 14. Because of his sacrifice for love and faith, he was subsequently proclaimed a saint.

Why is Valentine’s Day celebrated?

Every year on February 14, people celebrate Valentine's Day in remembrance of Saint Valentine and his faith in love. The day eventually came to represent romance. Gifts, cards, chocolates and flowers were the first ways that people showed their affection. It is now recognised as a day to honour friendship, love and compassionate bonds.

How did Valentine’s Day come to India?

Originally, Valentine's Day was not an Indian holiday. Western culture, films, television, and social media were the main channels through which it entered India. Indian youth were exposed to more foreign customs in the 1990s due to globalisation and the expansion of the internet. Valentine's Day was also advertised by greeting card companies, eateries, shopping centres and brands. Young people in urban areas gradually began commemorating it with dates, gift-giving and heartfelt messages. It eventually gained popularity in smaller towns as well.

Also read: Rajinikanth honours Chennai sanitation worker, gifts gold chain for...'It’s inspiring to see...' 

Valentine’s Day in modern India:

In India today, Valentine's Day is primarily observed by young people. While some see it as an enjoyable day to show love, others believe it is inconsistent with Indian customs. Nevertheless, Valentine's Day has become ingrained in contemporary Indian culture, particularly among young people.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
